This assortment of gifts will surely bring a sensual smile to that special someone.

We-Vibe Melt

If you’re looking for some solo play this V-Day (and there is absolutely no shame in that), look no further than the Melt by We-Vibe. It even has settings so your partner can control your pleasure from their phone, so it can be a great tool for long-distance loving. Perfect for vagina-having folks who like clitoral stimulation and are going solo or dating from afar.

We-Vibe Wand

The Wand by We-Vibe Cordless Body Massager is incredibly powerful, high quality, and comes with two attachments (fluttery and stroke for different sensations) to hopefully satisfy every body. This toy is supposed to move with you. In fact, the Smart Silence setting senses when the Wand is close to you, turning the vibrations on when you’re ready to go and off as soon you’re ready to stop. With 10 different vibrations, soft touch, and ergonomic design, this wand is one of the best personal massagers on the market.

OhMyG Vibrator Wand

If g-spot stimulation is more of what gets you going, then check this wand out. It’s perfect for people who need a little more inner excitement. It could also be a great anal play option for folks without vaginas or her prefer that to vaginal intercourse. Great solo or with a partner!

Wet for Her Vibrator Attachment

Great for couples with vaginas or anyone who enjoys being on the receiving end of a strap-on, this attachment makes sure clitoral stimulation is not an afterthought during penatrative sex. The convenient design allows for adjustment and placement that can accomodate all shapes and sizes, and the vibration settings will have you getting in the V-day spirit!

1906 Love Drops

If chocolate is off the menu for you, simply pop a drop. These love drops have the same effects as the edibles, and are perfect for getting you in the mood with your significant other. Expect 1906 quality, and always consume responsibly!

1906 Love Special Edition Chocolate

Before hitting the sack or the town, split one of these cute, chocolate hearts with your special someone. You’ll be ready to go in the bedroom or just relaxed and energized for a night out and a big dinner. Plus, 1906 chocolates taste great!

Coda Signature Cannabis Infused Massage &

Bath Oil

Delicious dinner? Check. Steamy night between the sheets? Check. What’s next? End your night with a sensual bath and massage solo or with a partner, and make sure to take advantage of this cannabis-infused oil. Whether you’re getting a rub down after your rub down or getting ready for bed after a bath, it’ll relax every muscle in your body.

Olio e Osso Crema Lipstick & Lucente Lip Sheen

Before you go on that date, or go out solo and strut your stuff, you need to get those signature, V-Day lips going. Pop on a gorgeous, hydrating shade of this lipstick, and you’re ready to go. There are all different colors and types to match your skin tone, your lewk, and your mood.