Denver is home to underground communities of innovators, creators, performers, artists, and musicians. That is to say, this city is full of collaborators who avidly seek out opportunities to explore alternative forms of lifestyle and expression.

Anyone who has experience trying to make a living pursuing their passion knows it takes a lot of hard work and dedication. Especially for those involved with events and entertainment, it is imperative to constantly think two steps ahead. Due to recent developments following the spread of COVID-19, massive amounts of people have turned to social distancing to limit the spread, forcing many industries to rethink their business strategies. Nonetheless, resilient entrepreneurs such as Michael Jimenez, RU Entertainment, and Isibella Antoinette, are not letting the quarantine put a stop to their endeavors.

Ru Entertainment are a performing arts collective made up of talented individuals with Cirque du Soleil-esque talents, meaning fire breathers, hoopers, airalists, stilt walkers, acrobats, go-go dancers, and more.

Michael Jiminez, who goes by Rufio, started Ru Entertainment eight years ago after working at Tracks Nightclub as a go-go dancer. He had a passion for elaborate and interactive events paired with an ambitious personality. What started as a small team and a few clients turned into a business that created some of the most exemplary club nights in Denver.

Rufio works with AJ of Ritual Noize, an entertainment platform and ticket sales and distribution company. Together, they put together annual, semi-annual, and quarterly club experiences like Xcentric at Tracks, Goth Prom, Fetish Ball, Zodiac Ball, Halloween in July, among others.

In fact, on February 21, Rufio and his team had the grand launch of KINK, also known as Fetish Ball. There was an incredible turnout; people were shoulder-to-shoulder throughout the venue. The ball included demonstration booths, performances, and vendors. Fetish booths highlighted puppy play, kitten play, flagellation, shibari, wax, electroplay—you name it.

Rufio explained that what he does is a lifestyle and has become so fulfilling to him through his journey. The fact that it has been able to pay his bills is a huge bonus. His goal is to provide a platform for people to be themselves and heal themselves. Rufio also uses his company to give club culture a larger role within society, to expand their relationship with the arts. He prides himself on hiring individuals who don’t just portray talent but can also tell a story with that talent.

“My philosophy is that my events are a safe space for all expressionists,” Rufio said.

However, as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, Rufio and Ru Entertainment have become vulnerable. Mandated social distancing has canceled or postponed any events with more than 50 people, and all bars and venues across the country are being closed. Now that quarantines have ensued, many businesses have been moved online or shut down, and thousands of Americans, including Rufio, are filing for unemployment.

Despite these harsh realities and the looming prospect of trying to pay rent without income draws nearer, he is trying to remain optimistic. Online event promotion is a huge tactic, along with planning, planning, planning in an effort to be ready for action once the quarantine is lifted.

Of course, Rufio is not the only one in this industry who has made adjustments. Isibella Antoinette is a prominent event promoter known for her annual Vampire Ball and a long-time friend and collaborator of Rufio’s. She is also Madame of The Chateau, also known as Cat Girl Manor, in Colorado Springs, which houses women who identify with kitten play, a kink subculture and BDSM community. Although kitten play is recognized as a fetish and experimented with in the bedroom, these women have turned it into the dominant aspect of their lifestyle.

Antoinette’s goal was to create a safe space and environment where women feel respected and respect one another. Her cat manor, and all of her events for that matter, are havens for self-exploration, whether that be alone, with a partner, or even multiple partners.

She explained how important the role of confidence is, “We simply provide them a space to be themselves, which sounds strange and simplistic, but in reality is very hard to come by these days. Women, and men for that matter, are often told how they need to act or should be or look; we tend to like to put people in neat, little boxes, but it turns out humans are wonderful, complex things!

“Women are often even afraid to express themselves because society has told us we need to be hardened. I really wanted something elegant where women could dress up without the fear that so many of us go through at the clubs of people leering or being judgmental. At The Chateau, you can sit listening to opera in a corset while sipping on champagne or tea and enjoy that old-world elegance in a fresh setting!”

Antoinette’s Vampire Ball is a highly anticipated event that she started in Denver and has since expanded to Las Vegas as well as New Orleans. Isibella has integrated The Chateau into her events by having the kittens play a role in coordination, presentation, and performances.

It was not her initial intention to merge the kitten and vampire communities. Being that these subcultures are so different, you might not assume they would mesh. One is very gothic and dark, while the other is light and fluffy; yet they come together effortlessly.

Antoinette and Rufio have been colleagues and friends for nearly a decade. They have been able to participate in one another’s events and witness each other blossom into their current roles. The Chateau kittens oversaw the kitten play booth at the Fetish Ball, and Ru Entertainment performed at the Vampire Ball. Both of these events were among the last to go off without a hitch, just prior to Gov. Polis declaring a state of emergency in Colorado.

Many people are upset and disappointed about all the recent cancellations; however, event promoters like Antoinette and Rufio have a duty to ensure the safety and health of their guests. These dark days will eventually pass, and in the meantime, online resources are proving to be a huge advantage. Antoinette is using this time to utilize gaming platforms like VR Chat and Secondlife to throw virtual events. This kind of ingenuity helps people stay connected, even while social distancing is in effect. Although social media can have its downsides, these two are certainly grateful about what it can provide.

Photo by Jay Bird Photography