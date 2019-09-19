Romancing feels like it’s a bit of a lost art in today’s world. Perhaps technology is to blame, since we have access to a glorious amount of dating apps and being able to select willing individuals with a swipe or a click without much lead-up. Romancing your love interest is about learning their likes and delivering on them with personal style and heart.

Effort is sexy! If you desire true love, you must allow yourself to invest in someone, to fearlessly romance with a raw vulnerability and understanding that there will be bumps along the way. Let’s face it; attracting a mate can be tricky, so here’s how we can put our best foot forward when trying to woo our love interest.

Aries: Avoid being timid. Be forthright with them! They are attracted to drive and passion. Keep it new and fresh. They get bored with routine and matters related to the past. Allow them to take some control. Try a physical activity like axe throwing, a sporting event, a stunt show with hoops of fire, or a date that’s competitive in some way. It will seriously intrigue them!

Taurus: Be patient with them and do not rush. They appreciate someone with sustainability. Physical jokes strike their humor. When looking for prompt discussion, talk about money, wealth-building, or good ol’ mother nature. Keep it low-key. A restaurant with good food and drink, a beautiful museum with a lush garden, hiking, or wine and paint is a date winner with them!

Gemini: Their interests are wide, but they are not too keen on learning the depths. Intellectual conversation and gossip capture their attention. Be versatile with them, or they will bore easily. Keep it fun but educational! Take them to a festival, theatre show, board game party, obstacle course, picnic, or somewhere that allows you to have a good, open discussion!

Cancer: Be soft with them, for they are very sensitive and empathetic. Show your admiration for one of their quirks or qualities. They are very intuitive and often interested in spiritual discussion. When prompted, they love giving constructive advice. A good date for them might include live music under moonlight, an art show, a stroll on the beach, creating a dream board, or dinner at home.

Leo: Praise them and their successes! They often have a great sense of humor, so say or do something to make them laugh. Charm and ambiance are appreciated. They respect forward intentions, so be bold! Don’t be afraid to be “extra” with your gestures. Take them on a date to the comedy club, an expensive wine tasting, a ball, exotic petting zoo, stargazing, or the latest artsy thing in town!

Virgo: They are health nuts, and probably have the laws of nutrition memorized! Planning things out with them is best, for they tend to despise spontaneity. Talk about work or their favorite pet to keep a merry conversation going! They appreciate detail and a practical motive. A date to an agreed restaurant, berry picking farm, mystery play, popular band, or orchestra would make them happy.

Libra: These people are huge social butterflies! They have a diverse cultural interest. You’ll hit it off if you allow them to educate you on something and then adamantly compliment them on how smart they are. Avoid making them choose, for they can get overwhelmed with indecision. They love luxury. Go to a beautiful bar, a museum, musical venue, cultural event, or a fashion show for a date!

Scorpio: Mystery intrigues and excites them! Make sure to listen attentively when they speak, or they’ll get annoyed with you. They usually appreciate dark humor. No subject is too deep for them, so by all means, debate what the meaning of life is! Don’t be surprised if the topic of sex arises on the first date. Try a scary movie, haunted attraction, art show, water sport, psychic reading, or a nightly stroll!

Sagittarius: They enjoy discussing current events, philosophy, and their friends. New adventures fuel their fire! Avoid cornering or being controlling with them. It’s a big turn-off. They love to learn and explore new places. Take them to a restaurant that they’ve never been to, an outdoor concert, a sporting activity, laser tag, karaoke, or even a rodeo show!

Capricorn: Aloof and cautious upfront, these people appreciate someone who’s amusing and can carry a conversation since they prefer to listen. Respect their time and do not be late! They strongly admire discipline, a good work ethic, expensive taste, and standards. Talk less and move with them in dance or walks in a park. Do a scavenger hunt; hike up a mountain; go to a book signing, or hit up a theatre show for a date!

Aquarius: These people enjoy a social scene but prefer discussing important topics, not the latest trends. Bring up anything humanitarian-related and they’ll have something to say about it! Conspiracy theories fascinate them. Romance them by taking them to a benefit event, science fair or museum, skydiving, sci-fi conference, planetarium, or rooftop party!

Pisces: Discuss your fantasies and ask them theirs. They appreciate a broad imagination. Be sentimental. Subjects on mysticism, the supernatural, and the arts, including poetry, really interest them. They enjoy having some secrets. Go on a date to a political conference; tour the state capitol; visit an art exhibit; see a fantasy film; go to Disneyland, or check out a theme park!

A price is asked of you when romancing … risk! Sometimes, you just have to act like a fool and risk your feelings being judged. Try not to take it too seriously. We are meant to connect with each other. Don’t worry about any screw-ups while romancing your partner; they’ll be laughable in due time. Now, get to romancing!