The recent snowfall has brought with it a disagreeable, dreary coldness which beckons us all to early evenings of hibernation at home. It truly must take the promise of a special experience to drag out the down jackets and winter wool boots. For the River North neighborhood, however, the delicate balance of traditionally crafted cuisine, hipster travel aesthetic, and authentic commingling at Barcelona Wine Bar is enough to get patrons out of the house and into their favorite wine spot.

Drawing from a genuine architecture of group dining, Barcelona Wine Bar has become a safe haven for folks who adore the honest delivery of tapas-style feasting. Sourcing dishes that are divinely fresh and veritable to the region, the Spanish influence is there, just with a Denver twist. The marriage is Mile High magic.

The unassuming, brick storefront situated on the corner of Larimer Street and 29th creates a unique combination of intimacy and allure with no indication that the space is luxury meets a capacious coziness. Upon entering, a veil is lifted, as the warmth of the precisely curated environment invites conversations in close quarters over spruced-up cocktails and shared plates.

Tapas is designed for intimate connection, a designated time to feast while sharing bites among stories. Barcelona Wine Bar delivers an elegant set of aromatic and robust dishes to compliment the heartiness of the Spanish cuisine.

You’ll need to bring a group for sharing as you dive in fork -first to their signature recipe of Paella Mariscos, which features an impeccable array of spiced shrimp, mussels, clams, and squid on a beautiful bed of saffron rice. The flavors dance on the pallet as they spring forward the one-of-a-kind and somewhat controversial version of home-cooked paella.

Perhaps a fresh plate of greens tossed in a crisp, light dressing is more your style. If so, don’t pass on the Ensalata Mix, which brings a slight variation to the Spanish cuisine as it introduces a delicately placed, tossed romaine lettuce with olives, onions, and tomatoes.

The magic here is the primely pure olive oil which is used as a base for the dressing but is also served in a dish made for dipping the crusted sourdough bread, which is delivered daily from a local bakery.

Though the aesthetic and food are reason enough to return to Barcelona Wine Bar, the signature cocktails are more than enough of an allure to arrive in the first place. If you imbibe, whether wine or cocktails are your poison, make sure to save room for more than just desert. Pay special attention to the cocktail Guns & Rosés; a sparkling and fruity nectar of vodka and rosé which is a crisp treat for a warm day (tone comes in a carafe and is dangerously boozy, so proceed with caution!). Or, lean into the warmth of the Whiskey Root; the Four Roses bourbon based beverage which incapsulates earthiness with basil leaves and a ginger bite from the “coin” sleeves.

If un-spiked beverages are your preference, the Bees & Bays is a delicious and delightful highlight as it is their first cocktail on the menu with no ABV. The citrusy, spiced, and lightly sweetened sipper makes ordering a “mocktail” far more intriguing.

While Barcelona is part of a larger restaurant group which started out of Connecticut more than 20 years ago, each location is so unique and plugged into the local offerings that there is nothing reminiscent of a chain restaurant. Each of their 18 locations is different from the other, as they clutch onto what makes each and every city dynamic in its own right.

“We care a lot about our community; we care a lot about what our neighbors think. We’re hyper-local, and we really only want to participate in community events that affect RiNo,” said James Baetke, general manager of Barcelona.

Baetke said that the original goal of Barcelona was to strip down the pretension of New York City fine dining while maintaining the integrity of high-quality hospitality. The original concept was to be a creative bar dining experience that featured fresh and limited items that were available for a single evening, and when an item on the menu sells out, that is considered a success.

Each location is granted an immense amount of freedom to be independent in the menu offerings to remain ecologically supportive of every neighborhood they thrive in.

Barcelona is particular, not only about the experience they provide their guests, but about the dishes they create, ensuring that each plate is primed with a local zest and paired with an approachable ease. Delicacy and comfort mingle in the space, as the combinations of flavors from the fresh ingredients swirl with textures that perfectly toe the line between fine dining and home cooking.

Photos by Heather Smith