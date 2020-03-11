This story is part of a series on the Imperial Court of the Rocky Mountain Empire (ICRME).

Taking the term “queens” to the next level, the Imperial Court of the Rocky Mountain Empire have given some of the most empowering looks since 1973, along with some of the strongest activism.

The ICRME is one of the oldest LGBTQ organizations in Colorado and has helped create a campy, fun community here since it broke off from its parent court system based in San Francisco. The ICRME has helped broaden the definition of what it means to be a community but also what it means to give back to it.

We were able to talk to one of the empresses of the much-beloved Court of the Rocky Mountain Empire, Janelle St. Christopher, about life, drag, and giving back.

What was your experience with the Imperial Court?

My journey to becoming the 34th Empress began when I was still a teenager, attending the Reign 15 PR Ball. The courts were definitely the center of the GLBT events, crowns, gown, wigs, and lashes, from Reign 3 to Reign 15. A lot of pomp and circumstance has evolved, from policy and procedures to annual fundraising events.

Why do you think people get involved with the Imperial Court?

I think we all began with an idea of how we’ll serve our larger community, but we quickly found that meeting our personal goals may not match our communities ever-changing way of life.

As an example, the ICRME raised much-needed funds for start-up charities, but later on, as funding became accessible through federal grants, the question became, ‘How do we continue to serve our communities?’ From this question, the White Rose Scholarship foundation arose to meet the goal by creating outreach for higher educational needs and raising money for annual scholarships.

Related article: Her Royal Highness Brittany Michaels and the Imperial Court

Why do you think the court has thrived for so long?

Very good question! Change is not always easy, but as we enter our 47th year, we can reflect on 47 different ways we have changed. To thrive, you must be open to that change. The Court has seen its fair share of changes, such as laws that prohibited wearing certain articles of clothing based on your gender, but now culture is relearning that gender is beyond how you are born and is more who you are recognized as.

Is there anything particular about the Colorado Court that you think people should know about?

The ICRME Board of Directors reviewed where we are currently as a culture and are looking for a way to recognize non-gender-conforming folks to express their titles. For example, an empress may choose to be recognized as emprex.

What separates the different courts from one another? What is similar?

Each court is rich in their own history. As an example, we do not re-elect an emperor or empress who has previously been elected and served their annual reign’s elected time. What is similar, we all have annual elections and have a coronation ball to recognize the outgoing elected officials, give honor to our past, and crown a new era of change with our elected monarchs.

Is there anything in particular that the Colorado Court has done to give back to the community that you’d like to talk about?

The White Rose Scholarship Foundation gives to all communities with the purpose to help with higher education through our annual scholarships

What do you think attracts people to the Court?

When I began, it was the idea of being regal, entering that fantasy world where you heard these titles and walked, and you were cheered on. As time changes, I believe it becomes more about each charity fundraiser, knowing that a single dollar is helping make a change in our communities and world.

Related article: Imperial Court of the Rocky Mountain Empire

Photos provided by David Duffield