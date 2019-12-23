High Level Health Green Apple

Custom Cartridge

For a vape pen that packs a serious punch with some delicious flavor, look no further than the green apple custom cartridge from High Level Health. You can check to see if it works with your battery or pick out one of their custom batteries with the cool green-and-white pattern. Some flavored vapes blast you with fake flavor and then don’t really pack a punch potency-wise, but not this one. You’ll be feeling up and ready to go, and the taste is amazingly clean. Check out highlevelhealth.com for more info.

1906 Bliss Cups

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, 1906 Bliss is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face this holiday season. Designed to be the perfect stocking stuffer, Bliss chocolate peanut butter cups help enhance your mood while decking the halls, stringing the lights, or dancing the night away. Hitting the town for a concert? Bliss helps make the music sound sweeter and the lights burn brighter. Plus, the peanut butter flavor is literally as good—or better—than the name-brand peanut butter cups they’re modeled after. Follow @1906newhighs on Instagram to see special Merry Blissmas offers on 1906 throughout the month of December.

Dancing Queen CBD Goody Box from TruPotency

Go out and dance the night away with your fellow queens, then heal up! This box from TruPotency is everything you need to recover after a night on the town. Just apply the transdermal patch while drinking, and then take a load off the next day with a bath bomb and some foot lotion. Visit trupotency.com for more info.

Related article: Shopping Guide- Visions of Cannabis