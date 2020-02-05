This inclusive list of dating apps for LGBTQ folks will surely bring you closer to your Valentine’s Day sweetie.

Best Application for Womxn Seeking Womxn

Target Audience: womxn (cis, transgender, nonbinary, etc.)

Experience

Swipe format: ice-breaker questions are generated to use if needed to get the conversation started with a match.

Ability to either “like” someone who sparks your interest or to “friend” someone (for example, when you actually see one of your friends on the site.

Events page to connect with the local community.

Cost: Free. Option to upgrade to premium membership starting at $9.99/mo.

App Store Rating: 4.0

Best Application for Males seeking Males

Target Audience: gay/bi/trans/queer males

Experience: Match finding through swipe format.

LGBTQ social event guides posted by SCRUFF team members.

SCRUFF VENTURE feature allows members to connect with locals in a vacation destination spot for travel tips or companionship.

Hosts a live, trivia quiz show where members can enter to win cash prizes.

Cost: In-app purchase. Credit packs available starting at $0.99, and pro memberships ranging from $3.99 to $69.99.

App Store Rating: 4.6

Related article: Sexy V-Day Goodies for Solos, Couples, Throuples, and Beyond

Best Application for Ethically

non-monogamous Relationships

Target Audience: LGBTQ with a focus on open or non-monogamous relationships (however, monogamous relationships or friendships are welcome to be formed through this platform.)

Experience: Comprehensive mission statement committing to inclusion, identity, community, respect, and education.

24 gender identities and 23 orientations available to choose from when creating a profile.

Option to create a profile as an individual or as a couple.

Hashtags are used in each profile to help define interests, boundaries, etc.

Group chat available.

Cost: Free

App Store Rating: 4.2

Best Application for Exploring Sexuality, Interests, and Desires

Target Audience: The ethically non-monogamous or anyone looking to explore their sexuality.

Experience: This platform’s mission statement is “to normalize sexuality. Whether you want to explore ethical non-monogamy, find your kink, or simply follow your curiosity, Feeld can help you connect with like-minded humans.”

Even without downloading the application, the Feeld blog is accessible to all through the Feeld website page, allowing anyone to stay informed on a variety of topics related to sexuality (to name a few: “what is Polysexuality,” “Bondage Basics,” articles dedicated to Pride and it’s history, and “Race and Modern Dating.”)

Cost: Free with option to upgrade to “majestic membership” starting at $17.

App Store Rating: 4.3

LEX

Most Unique Dating Application

Target Audience: lesbian/bisexual/ asexual/ queer/ womxn /trans/ genderqueer/ intersex/ two-spirit/non-binary

Experience: This application is unique because it is entirely text-based, inspired by personal ads featured in a magazine titled “On Our Backs” and written particularly for queer-identifying women.

Profiles can include a first name, location, age, pronouns, and Instagram handle.

Users can create personal ads or post missed connections. These posts include a headline and description.

To match, users can scroll down through the personals and missed connections, clicking on whichever headline sparks an interest. If the interest is still sparked after reading the post, a user can like the post or message the user who posted that content.

Search filters include an option to type in keywords and usernames as well as a bar to define age range and maximum distance.

Cost: Free

App Store Rating: 4.7

Fastest-Growing Application for the LGBTQ Community

Target Audience: LGBTQI+, those interested in romance as well as those interested in connecting with the community.

Experience: Characterized as a blend between a dating site and a social media platform.

Users can connect with the LGBTQ community through story sharing, making posts, creating groups, and following community influencers.

This application also allows for matchmaking through the swipe and chat format. Features video chat through the application.

“Stealth Mode” allows users to remain unseen by others except those the user has liked.

The mission statement commits to equality, freedom, and safety.

Cost: Free. Option to upgrade to premium membership starting at $14.99 for a week or $41.99 for a month.

App Store Rating: 4.4