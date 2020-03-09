Not all fashion is created equal when it comes to inclusive sizing. In spite of social initiatives such as the Health at Every Size and Body Positivity movements, the fashion industry and even plus-size consumers still fall victim to stigma instead of inclusivity.

This can be proven by my quest to find the most mainstream fashion subscription box services that couple trendy tops with inclusive sizing. It was difficult to even find subscription services for plus-size people that still offer cute clothes.

After reaching out to a plethora of fashion subscription boxes for research with minimal response, I was left to my own devices and reached out Lexi Holtzer—a theater stage manager, seasoned fashion subscriber, and a woman proud of all her curves.

One of the first things that Holtzer was quick to point out was that she wasted zero time on mainstream subscription boxes, or even Instagram fashion ambassadors who don’t share her personal style or philosophy.

“I tend to not even look at things that do not represent plus-size (or at least curvy) people. My Instagram is mostly plus-size models, and I do not follow straight-size clothing brands,” Holtzer said.

In fact, Holtzer admitted she is so comfortable in her own skin as a curvy woman that it’s become a part of her identity and is just as important as sexual identity or career choice. Like many millennial women her age and size, Holtzer seeks out plus-sized services and still feels a bit disappointed in available options of clothing that represents her as an individual.

“I don’t feel the need to follow straight-size clothing brands and then wonder if I can find things in my size. I feel like I have seen a lot of these boxes that do cater to plus-size people, but I think that is because we are often at a loss for what to wear, if fashion isn’t your thing.“

Holtzer described her style as crossed between “pastel goth” and “utilitarian femme” because of her affinity for wearing lots of black with a dash of pastel colors. She admitted that it’s challenging to find a box that fits her specific aesthetic.

She gave high praise to plus-size boxes like Dia & Co but feels that the style is too highbrow and used the term, “bank clothes” due to the expense and lack of practicality for her day-to-day tasks.

“I am a 27-year-old stage manager and administrative assistant, and since no one comes in my office, I kinda wear whatever I want, which is usually dresses, but I can’t count out the possibility that I will end up on a ladder or on my hands and knees painting a set last-minute.”

Another common complaint for Holtzer, and plus-sized women in general, is that the fashion industry thinks plus-size equals a tall woman, or that all plus-sized women share the same measurements of models like Ashley Graham.

In spite of these common issues, there are still some up sides to buying into subscription boxes. For one,theyopen up plus-sized women to brands and options they would not have heard of otherwise, Holtzer added.

“When and if a subscription box service comes up with something cheaper, with a younger, less basic-bitch vibe, I will throw all my money at them.”