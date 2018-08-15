Picture Perfect: Aurora Pride 2018

Aurora Pride’s second year of celebrating the LGBTQ community in Aurora and all over the state of Colorado has come and gone—with a BANG!

Thank you to everyone who joined us on Saturday, August 4th to celebrate diversity and visibility!

Aurora is home to an estimated 40,000 LGBTQ individuals and OUT FRONT has partnered with the City of Aurora to provide a safe place for the queer community, and raise money for scholarships awarded to LGBTQ individuals throughout Colorado.

This year, we carried on the spirit of Pride as we welcomed all to the free event that was filled with love, support, and celebration. It filled our queer hearts to see so many people and families show up despite the crazy weather.

Photos by Brian Degenfelder

Photos by Charles Broshous

Photos by Veronica Holyfield