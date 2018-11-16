If there’s one thing the LGBTQ community is known for, it is events. From drag shows to weddings, parties to galas, there’s always something to plan. And that’s where Noble Productions comes in.

“We want to let the LGBT community know we are here and would love to help them plan their next big event,” Emma Gordon, director of sales and marketing with Noble Productions, explained. “Whether that is a wedding, company event, fundraiser, etc., we can help with any event; we are creative and can work with you on your vision.”

Founded by Stuart Noble, an actor who first made his name in musical theatre, created an organization that is unique because of his experience with both theatre and music production. Noble Productions has already partnered with the LGBTQ community on a number of events, including Aurora Pride and multiple, same-gender weddings.

“Noble Productions has been providing the community with highly creative and customized events for over 13 years. Our company specializes in AV, lighting, staging, décor, and top-of-the-line bands and DJs to fit in with any occasion,” Gordon explained. “Whatever your budget and vision, we would love to work with you. Our highly creative team is ready to jump on a call and help bring your event to life. Noble Productions is always evolving and working to stand out and make each event meaningful and powerful.”

Founded in 2005, the company was first started to provide technical and audio/visual support for Noble’s live bands. In 2011, Noble consolidated both his entertainment and production businesses to create a one-stop-shop for all of your event needs. From there, Noble Productions has grown at a rapid pace, providing premier equipment, entertainment, event production, and customer service.

What sets Noble Productions apart from other companies is their willingness to work on every kind of event. While some organizations pigeonhole themselves into more intimate event planning for parties and weddings, and others specialize in huge events and concerns, Noble Productions does both.

Noble focuses on live entertainment, lighting, video, audio, staging, and decor for corporate events, social events, weddings, galas, the holidays, and more!

Next time you have an event to plan, big or small, consider Noble Productions.