“He was a smart, funny guy who liked to talk about anything all the time. He never met a stranger. He loved being around people and was always involved.”

That is how Judy and Dennis Shepard remember their eldest son Matthew, an openly gay university student who was found beaten and tied to a fence outside Laramie, Wyoming. The news of his attack and eventual death conquered the airwaves and rattled the country to its core.

As the 20th anniversary of Matthew’s murder approaches, Judy and Dennis will not let their son’s memory be forgotten. They continuously advocate for hate crime legislation and anti-violence activism and began the Matthew Shepard Foundation on Dec. 1, 1998, what would have been Matthew’s 22nd birthday.

“We received thousands and thousands of letters, and many of them included some money to help us pay for medical bills,” Judy said. “We didn’t feel that was an appropriate way to use the money, so a friend suggested we file a nonprofit status to maybe help Matt’s community in some way. So, that’s what we did. The Foundation and the work we do gives me a purpose and a reason to get up every day. It makes me feel like Matt is still a part of my life.”

“You got to get up every day, so we might as well use it for positivity,” Dennis added.

Judy and Dennis were in Saudi Arabia the night Matthew was attacked. It took them almost two days to finally be by Matthew’s bedside at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado.

“When we first heard about it, I thought it was a car accident, because all that was said was that Matthew had severe injuries, and we should get back,” Dennis said. “I don’t know how Judy got through that day. We couldn’t leave ’til 2:00 a.m. the following morning, because you can’t leave from Saudi Arabia and land in Europe ’til dawn. The seven-hour flight, then the eight-hour layover, and then another eight-hour flight to Minneapolis, all I could do was think about Matt. Once we go to Minneapolis, that was when we found out a little more about the true story.”

Judy continued, “We couldn’t really even call anybody to find out anything because of the time difference,” Judy added. “We didn’t know anything until we landed in the states. Because of the severity of Matthew’s injuries, he was moved from Laramie to Fort Collins.”

Matthew was pronounced dead six days after the attack at 12:53 a.m. on Oct 12, 1998.

Donna Fisher, Casper Theatre Company artistic director and Matthew’s childhood theatre teacher, was crushed when she first heard about Matthew’s death.

“I didn’t really believe it,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it. Who would want to hurt this shy, wonderful kid? It was a real blow. After all this time has passed, I am still not over it, and I probably never will be.”

Fisher first met Matthew in 1989 when she directed a children’s theatre group called Latch Key Players.

“He was most enthusiastic about acting, but nevertheless, shy,” Fisher said. “He was like a sponge, always gathering information, observing but not talking much. He had a very sweet personality, got along very well with anyone and was ever-so-kind. All the wonderful things that were said about him during October of 1998 were true. They were not just things made up because of the situation. I really liked him from the very beginning.”

The last time Fisher saw Matthew was during the summer of 1998 at a grocery store check-out.

“Matt came to me very excited,” she remembered. “He told me he was back in town and if I had anything going on, he wanted to be a part of it. He said he missed us all, and he thanked me for casting him in his first production. After we left, I never saw Matthew again.”

Not only did the news of Matthew’s death make headlines across the country, but so did the trials of his killers, Russell Henderson and Aaron McKinney. Henderson received two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. McKinney, on the other hand, was facing the death penalty. The Shepards brokered a deal where he would receive the same sentence as Henderson.

“It wasn’t any kind of mercy or forgiveness for them,” Judy said. “I just wanted it to be over. I had to do some convincing. Dennis and I had quite lengthy and heated discussions. Then the defense approached the prosecuting attorney with the proposition that if we took the death penalty off the table for McKinney, then he would take the same sentence as Henderson and never appeal, which meant we would never see him again. No courtroom, no media, nothing. He would just be gone, and I just wanted it over with. I didn’t want to deal with it anymore, and I certainly didn’t want our younger son Logan to have to deal with it either.”

However, Dennis was initially in favor of the death penalty for McKinney.

“I wanted to fry the bastards myself,” he said. “Judy convinced me otherwise, and rightfully so. If McKinney was on death row, you’d have the appeals. Two, there’s always a chance he could get off with a technicality. Three, while he’s on death row, he’s considered a folk hero. Four, if he is snuffed out, then he becomes a martyr. Five, if something like this happens again, there will by copycats. This way, he is buried deep in the system, and no one really knows or cares.

“All of us believe in the death penalty, and we talked about it the summer before Matt’s incident,” he continued. “After what happen to James Byrd Jr., the four of us were talking and agreed that there are certain times that certain people need to be eliminated because they are a total detriment to society, and the best thing that could happen is to remove them.”

“Especially when there is absolutely no question of guilt and a total lack of remorse,” Judy added.

For the past 20 years, Judy and Dennis have shared not only Matthew’s story but a message of love with thousands of people. Their platform has helped several families who have lost loved ones to hate crimes, and their advocacy ultimately led to President Barack Obama signing the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crime Prevention Act to mandate increased reporting of anti-LGBTQ hate crimes and encourage state and federal investigation of violence in 2009.

“There is a big number of people who have at least observed or absorbed their message once,” said Jason Marsden, executive director of the Matthew Shepard Foundation. “When people in the progressive moment and the LGBTQ community start talking about hate crimes and bullying and other forms of victimization, Judy and Dennis are the first people who are thought of. They are some of the first to be invited to sit on a panel and be part of project of some sort.”