If you do not know who Margaret Cho is, then you best be ready to get read to filth. An actress, stand-up comedian, author and singer-songwriter, Margaret has opened many doors for Asian-American and LGBTQ entertainers. With so much success in her artistic life, she has never turned away from the causes that are important to her: anti-racism, anti-bullying, fighting for the homeless, and championing for LGBTQ rights.

Her unwavering dedication has been honored by the National Organization for Women, The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, and PFLAG. Through her hard work, Cho has had the opportunity to be heard, extend her point of view, and become regarded as a true pioneer in her field. Lately, she has been touring the country with her comedy act and stepped back into the world of podcasting this past summer with her brand-new show, The Margaret Cho.

Join her for a series of intimate interviews with her celebrity besties. Who knows, these celebs may spill some piping hot tea. OUT FRONT had the pleasure of chatting more with Cho about the podcast, comedy and what we can expect next from our favorite Asian sensation.

Hi, Margaret! Thank you so much for taking the time to chat with me today!

Sure, of course!

I would like to begin by chatting more about your podcast that debuted over the summer, The Margaret Cho. How has it been going, and how much fun has it been to chat and interview your celebrity friends?

It’s great! It’s fun; it’s such a nice time, because everybody gets so busy. We love to just hang out and catch up, and I really love podcasting. I started podcasting a very long time ago at the very dawn of podcasting in 2012, so it has been nice to get back to it.

Ah, so this isn’t your first time throwing your hat into the podcast ring.

No, I have done it before, but the industry around it has changed a lot. So, I think it is really cool.

Related article: Bowen Yang Still Keeping it Queer on SNL

Awesome. Now, some of your guests include Jonathan Van Ness, Kat Von D and Trixie Mattel. Who should be on the lookout for?

There are a lot of different people coming up, and I am also excited about the people that are like people you already know, but these are people that we should know. People like Robin Tran. She is a great female comedian; she’s a trans woman; she’s Asian American, and she’s awesome. So, there are a lot of fun people coming up.

What kind of topics do you cover? What do you talk about that will make listeners care and want to know who these people are?

I think it’s everything. I mean, it’s just like, we just go over what is happening in the world. There is so much happening, and there is so much to discuss. You know, we are kind of always on high alert every day about everything. The way that news is and the way that things happen, living is so vitally important every day, so it is always different.

How has the podcast been received by audiences so far?

It’s been great! People really love it, and I think what’s so fun is that we are kind of welcoming this kind of, like, journalism podcasting. It’s different, but there’s something very intimate about it, so I really love that, and I think it’s really amazing.

In your opinion, what makes a good podcaster?

A good voice, good sound quality, great topics and, awesome guests.

Is there a celebrity you would absolutely love to have on your show sometime?

Well, I really love any of the stars from the show Euphoria, which I am kind of, like, obsessed with right now. Everybody on there is amazing, and it’s like this new breed of young stars that are just so amazing and beautiful.

What kind of podcasts so you personally like to listen to?

I love a true crime podcast. I do a lot of hiking, and so I am always like semi-looking for a body [laughs]. I really like a morbid, deep dive into the darkness, which I think is what podcasting is really excellent at. This genre of crime and drama. But my podcast, “The Margaret Cho,” is a nice vacation from that. It’s light and a lot of fun.

I love listening to true crime podcasts! So, let me ask you this, is there a specific serial killer or case you like to learn the most about?

I think all of the killers who are gay, because there is so much complexity, you know, when you are dealing with these stories. So, to me, that is the most fascinating. Like Andrew Cunanan was a very big one, because I was around San Francisco at that time in the 90s, so it was very, like, all of the places that they talked about, like Colossus, which was the club where he met Versace, and you know, all the stuff that was going on. It is very familiar to me. So, definitely the gay stories are the most fascinating, because there is so much complexity.

Related article: The Wacky, Loveable Bruce Vilanch

That’s awesome. So, in addition to your podcast, you are currently touring the country with your comedy show “Margaret Cho Fresh Off the Boat.” As an entertainer who has done several tours before, how do you manage to keep each performance fresh and exciting?

Well, I think it’s just turning very current events into material. It’s always a big challenge, but right now, there is a lot to talk about with the way things are with Trump. It’s so crazy, so there’s a lot to say. I think it’s about finding new things to talk about.

And speaking of Trump, you are known to hit on some controversial topics. Do you think more comedians should do the same, or has society become so PC that entertainers are too afraid to talk about taboo subjects?

No, I think people are really attacking the establishment with a lot more force because it’s got to be done. You know, it’s like political correctness is sort of like the only thing we have. It’s insane what’s happening right now, so I think comedians are becoming more and more bold in commenting.

Do you believe some topics should never be joked about?

Well, I think if there’s a way to do it without being raunchy, which can be a challenge. You know, you want to be respectful to things and to tragedy, but at the same time, there needs to be some lightness around things, too. So, I think there has got to be a certain amount of skill that goes into talking about it.

If you never pursued an entertainment career, what path do you think life would have taken you?

I don’t know. I think I would maybe work with animals, like as a veterinarian or something, but I don’t think I would have been very good as medical school [laughs]. But, I do love animals. I could be a dog walker; that would be a good one.

What is one thing you hope audiences take away or benefit from your shows?

I hope that they laugh and have a good time. And that, to me, is the ultimate benefit.

Do you have any upcoming projects we should be on the lookout for?

I’m doing a lot of acting stuff which I can’t exactly talk about yet, but it will become more clear soon, but I have just been working a lot on doing that and traveling a lot, which is really great.

What would you like to say to your Denver fans, and will you be in the area anytime soon?

I hope I can come soon! I love Denver, and I’m usually out there every year at least, so hopefully I will see you soon!