With a name like Jessica L’Whor and one of the fiercest mugs in Denver, you’d expect Jessica to be a little rough and tumble. Don’t tell anyone, but Jessica actually spends most of her time thinking about how to give back to the youth community and do awesome stuff, not how to bed down her next honey or pull a stunning look.

“Miss Jessica,” as she is known in youth spaces, made national news last year when she appeared at a school and unwittingly ended up as a gorgeous, wigged symbol of the current liberal/conservative struggle with our country.

Far from discouraging her from working with young folks and fighting the good fight, however, this only drove Jessica to want to do more outreach. We chatted with her about her amazing impact on Denver drag, the DIVA Awards, and her plans for the future.

What were some of your takeaways from that literacy event at the school? Did it make you even more motivated to get involved in working with children?

They had various professionals come in and talk about how education and literacy affected their career choice, and I talked about growing up and the different job options that I was looking at, and how I went to college, and drag kind of fell into my lap.

The biggest takeaway is that I’m now scheduled to visit a couple more high schools and middle schools to go to larger-scale assemblies about bullying, anti-bullying, self acceptance. I’ll be talking about my experiences, kind of just being a positive voice. I’ve always loved working with kids.

I’ve worked with a lot of kids prior to all of the blow-up from that event, but it kind of excelled this persona that I’m now marketing off of, Miss Jessica. I’m also going to host a bunch of university shows this year, so that’s really fun.

Were you kind of surprised by the backlash from the event at the school?

Not really; I knew that there’d be upset parents and probably some sort of uproar. I didn’t expect it to get as large as it was; it actually went international. Rush Limbaugh talked about it.

But it was a conversation starter. The biggest thing is that the parents that complained and started everything weren’t really involved. One didn’t even have a child at the school, and the other one didn’t have a child in any of the classes I talked to. So it was kind of like complaining for nothing. The parents whose kids actually were in the classrooms were way more supportive.

And you have a new event that has to do with kids, right?

Yes, it just started, and it’s every first Sunday of the month from 3-7 p.m. It’s called Drag for All Ages and it’s at Mile High Comics. Funds from the event go to the White Rose Foundation, which is a scholarship program for kids. And it’s also a safe place and a platform for anybody to perform any style drag, of any age or any identity. It’s family-friendly. It’s gonna be low-key, but so fun.

If there’s one thing you could teach or impart to all these kids, what would it be?

This was something I didn’t learn or grasp until a year-and-a-half ago, when I was actually trying to pursue it and trying to practice it regularly. I think a lot of my life could have been different if I would have had the opportunities and the conversations when I was younger, so I really just want to be there for them.

Tell us about the DIVA Awards. How did you come up with the idea, and how do you feel the event itself went?

I pitched the idea to different venues for probably about three-and-a-half years, and no one took me seriously or felt that it was needed or necessary. If you look at some of the more thriving drag and queer communities around the country like New York and Chicago, they all have something very similar. Because nobody would get on board with me, I decided that I was going to do this on my own and started in August of last year, planning it, organizing it, and putting everything together.

The idea was to keep it neutral, unbiased, and inclusive to everybody, and to include every venue, every type of person, every queer artist, every corner of Colorado.

And then everything was public voting, so everybody knew about it; you can see all the polls; you can see how everything was tallied and organized so that everybody could tell how it was done.

It was a great way to highlight a lot of the amazing accomplishments of queer artists, queer people, allies, drag culture, and venues. It was a really huge success. And I’m excited for the next few years; we’ve gotten a couple sponsors for the next few years already.

Where would you like to see your career in five years?

I would like to see myself still doing drag, and traveling a lot as well. I want to continue to experience drag all over the country and the world.

I’m also trying to bring new entertainers with me whenever I tour so they can kind of get that experience and get outside of Denver drag. Colorado drag is great, but there’s so much more out there to be inspired by. They do things differently in every single city; in every different state there are different styles, business formats, and crowds. And it’s really impactful. I think it’s beneficial to anyone’s career, or just performance as a whole.

I also want to dive into some other platforms, into the music industry a little bit and a little bit more into online blogging. Just figuring out different outlets for recognition and, in general, speaking out and trying to be more vocal in my community.

Photos by Jeremiah Corder