Spiritually, we as humanity are being asked to work through some of the deepest fears buried within our minds. What scares us and upsets us about society and the systems in place? What wrongdoings are we holding on to that need forgiving? Are we holding our fear accountable? Answering these things truthfully and with courage will catapult us into a booming, successful economy! Rational discussions will go a long way. Breaking away from greed and toxic regulations looks powerful. A global transformation in career and financial handlings is nigh!

Aries: What would be most helpful for you is sharing your feelings with others now. Connect or reach out to the past relationship whom you feel strongly for. A loving confession is at hand. Express your heart, and spread the message of unity and oneness. It looks incredibly positive!

Bonus: Your healing stone this month is garnet.

Taurus: The most beneficial thing for you now is to turn away from excessive drama and not overload yourself with too many new activities. Stick with your comfort zone at this time. Boldly spreading messages of celebration and togetherness looks powerful! You are rising above!

Bonus: Your healing stone this month is malachite.

Gemini: Moving away from that toxic environment, eliminating negative patterns, will help you cope beautifully at this time. Also, create more opportunities of joy and play! Involving your love interest in this will just make it ten times better. Share your appreciation of the light they exude.

Bonus: Your healing stone this month is ruby.

Cancer: A highly beneficial thing that would help you is to connect more with earth energy, which may include gardening, grounding, or earth sign pals! Find structure or something or someone who makes you feel secure. A job or financial gain looks promising. Let the Earth support you.

Bonus: Your healing stone this month is bloodstone.

Leo: Taking a broad view or higher approach will help you best now. It’s OK to stand out in your truth. It’s OK to stand out with your actions. Now is a positive time to launch and let your creativity shine! Don’t just sit with your inspiration; DO something with it! Give the benefit of the doubt!

Bonus: Your healing stone this month is amber.

Virgo: Finding moderation and balance in all things will greatly help you cope during this time. Your mind is powerfully active now, so use it to offer insightful news and information. Proactively take measures to influence your mind with a good mixture of knowledge. You’re a model of collective poise.

Bonus: Your healing stone this month is rose quartz.

Libra: Surrendering to the cosmic judgment or decision at hand will best benefit you at this time. You’ll end up being pleased with what results from surrendering. Animal therapy or care can be good for you as well. Offering your service or skills looks uplifting. You are meant to be where you are.

Bonus: Your healing stone this month is tiger’s eye.

Scorpio: Separating yourself to gain more composure while letting go of old resources will be of great help to you. Working with the Earth or being outdoors looks to be gloriously grounding! A maturation in material efforts, money, or physical wellbeing looks strong. Tend to your environment.

Bonus: Your healing stone this month is clear quartz.

Sagittarius: Although it may be difficult, laying down your defenses will benefit you during this time. Your warrior spirit does you credit, but try not to let it burn you out! A diplomatic, smart-yet-firm approach will serve you best. Feel the healing warmth of your element through sunshine or candles!

Bonus: Your healing stone this month is rose quartz.

Capricorn: Making fair trades and equally beneficial partnerships will help you wonderfully during this time. Collaborating on a plan for more equal opportunity looks positive! Avoid simply being a watcher now and be a doer. Give attention to the foundation and craft of structures around you.

Bonus: Your healing stone this month is amber.

Aquarius: The best psychic coping approach for you is to gather your treasures and put a pause on any type of investment. A delay in affairs looks to serve you well. You are encouraged to burn off excessive energy and drop all unnecessary distractions. Look at redirecting your worth and how you generate it.

Bonus: Your healing stone this month is ruby.

Pisces: A most helpful solution for you is to reclaim your independence and self-confidence. Reground and refocus your spiritual outlook by working with heat and earthy elements. Embrace the divine, masculine qualities of rationality, courage, and self-control. A financial or status increase looks strong!