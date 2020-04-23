The cannabis industry has shifted much in the past 10 years, going from a straight, cis, white, boys’ club to space that is attempting to include queer people, women, and people of color. Alyssa Moore, marketing manager at High Level Health, knows all about that transformation.

She joined the industry because she noticed this shift and wanted to be a part of the change, and her “we go both ways” marketing promoting both their medical and recreational sides caught the eye of OUT FRONT and made her a trusted partner. We talked to her about the industry today, including queer folks and women in the conversation, and how bi women fit into the world of cannabis.

How did you first get interested in cannabis?

I’ve always been very interested in cannabis; it goes all the way back to college. I have a degree in psychology and sociology, and I took every opportunity I could to research. I got really into all the different laws and legislation and then especially into the effects. That’s when I started realizing just how much it really could help people, and that’s where my passion really started to grow.

How do you feel like you’ve been able to innovate the cannabis market with High Level Health?

For me, a lot of it is bringing it into real life, bringing it on par with ‘normal’ retail, and getting it to a point where cannabis is seen as something normal and not something taboo. I’ve really been trying to build a brand that stands out in the cannabis industry, but doesn’t necessarily stand out for being cannabis.

How has your marketing plan changed over the past few years?

It’s something that’s constantly evolving. The cannabis industry definitely comes along with its own, unique challenges that you don’t see in other retail situations, especially with all of the rules and regulations around what and where you can advertise. I’m just really trying to navigate all of that and make sure that we’re staying compliant. It’s always said that the cannabis industry in Colorado is very gray. There’s lots of strange wording and things like that, and we’ve really tried to keep it black and white. We have to go above and beyond to make sure that we are staying compliant, not to come off as desirable to kids, and all that important stuff.

When did you come up with the “we go both ways” idea for marketing?

That was about three years; it was one of my first ideas. ‘I go both ways’ has always been kind of a personal statement I’ve identified with as a bisexual woman. So, when I was thinking about how to connect High Level Health to the LGBTQ community more, that phrase popped into my head, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh; it’s perfect.’

At our stores, we see so many members of this community, and I just really want to show them that we’re accepting of everyone, and even show the non-LGBTQ community what we stand for.

Absolutely, like normalizing it for anyone who is buying cannabis, so it seems like queer folks are the norm and not the exception?

Exactly. And also, it’s kind of an inside joke. People inside the community are definitely going to get it.

Do you feel like you’ve had to overcome a lot of obstacles to be a part of the industry, or have you mostly experienced acceptance?

The cannabis industry is definitely a lot more open than other industries, especially at High Level Health. We’ve always had really strong women in the management roles. But, it does still come with challenges; there is the male and female inequality, and also there’s the stereotype of cannabis being something for white, male stoners.

Is there anything you’ve seen change in the past few years, or is there still a lot more work that needs to be done?

You really can’t ever say the work is done without seeing male and female equality across the board. And so, yes, I have seen improvement, but it can always improve more. And I think that the cannabis industry is actually really good at calling out strong women and women that own cannabis businesses and such.

So, I think that we’re ahead of the curve in that. But, like I said, there’s always going to be room for growth. A lot of the branding I’ve seen in the past few years is really different from anything I saw when I first got into the industry. There’s a new level of professionalism, for sure.

What makes High Level Health stand out the most? The products, the people, the community, all of it?

I’m so proud to work for a place that puts so much into our flower and our concentrates. We really care about our quality and want to be able to deliver the best product for our customers. Personally, I haven’t used or purchased cannabis products from another dispensary in probably a year, if not longer, just because I love our stuff so much.

That’s awesome to be able to say that about your own company.

Yeah, it’s my dad’s favorite. I always bring him in when he visits because he’s like, ‘Oh, this is so much better than other places.’ We care about our recreational customers and our medical patients, and the company around is just really amazing.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

I definitely think that one of the biggest challenges I face being a bisexual woman married to a cis man fighting for the LGBT community is fighting for a safe space for that community. It’s a weird intersection there, especially when you’re in a relationship. Sometimes bi people lack that visibility, and it’s important that we’re represented. I feel like making the dispensary a safe space for the community is making it a safe space for me, too.

Photo provided by Alyssa Moore