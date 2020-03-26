Unwanted hair doesn’t care if you identify as gay, straight, transgendered, bisexual, or something else entirely. It just grows… but that doesn’t mean that you have to be stuck with it forever.

In fact, most of us try to keep the hair at bay—at least temporarily—with an endless routine of shaving and waxing. However, if you’ve ever nicked yourself shaving or had your hair ripped out with molten wax, chances are that you’ve considered laser hair removal at some point.

Perhaps you’ve even done some research online about it. While the internet has a lot of good information, it is common to find misleading, outdated, or just plain wrong information as well… especially when it comes to laser hair removal.

The laser hair removal experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal have heard just about every myth and misconception there is about laser hair removal. Not surprisingly, a lot of people have heard the same information and have the same questions or doubts about embracing the laser.

Here’s the truth about the most common laser hair removal myths out there:

Myth #1

It’s only safe to treat certain skin tones.

Truth: This might have been true when the FDA first approved laser hair removal back in the late 90s, but a lot has changed since then. There are a lot more lasers on the market than there used to be, and technology has advanced quite a bit to make laser hair removal safe for all skin tones. For example, a laser like the GentleMax Pro—which is what Milan uses—will provide you with the safest laser hair removal treatments. That’s because it utilizes two laser technologies— one that’s geared toward fair skin and one that’s geared toward darker skin—which allows Milan to create customized treatment plans to fit the exact needs of each client’s skin tone and hair type.

Myth #2

Results are only temporary.

Truth: Each laser hair removal treatment will provide you with permanent results when done properly. That’s because during the treatment, a laser pulse is delivered directly to the hair follicle which destroys it so that it can never—ever— grow again. That being said, new hair follicles can become active for a variety of reasons such as pregnancy, menopause, age, or genetics, and new hair can grow. Most places that offer laser hair removal services sell packages of 6 or 9 sessions, you’ll just want to keep in mind that at these places you’ll probably need to buy more packages or pay touch-up fees down the road. Your best option is to find a place that offers unlimited laser hair removal sessions for life at no additional cost like Milan does.

Myth #3

The treatments will be too painful.

Truth: While it doesn’t exactly tickle, laser hair removal is significantly less painful than a wax. Most lasers have a comfort feature built-in or one that is used as part of the treatment process to help make the treatments more comfortable. Some of the less sophisticated methods include using a numbing cream, messy gel, or blowing chilled air onto the area being treated to help ease any discomfort. However, for the most comfortable laser hair removal treatments you’ll want to go somewhere like Milan that uses a laser with a built-in cooling mist. This technology releases a cooling mist immediately after each pulse of the laser during a treatment. To help put that into perspective, Milan’s clients have described it as feeling like the sting of a rubber band snap that fades away instantly.

Myth #4

It’s more expensive than waxing or shaving.

Truth: A lifetime of waxing or shaving is a bottomless pit expense. You’ll only ever get temporary results, and will always need to keep spending more money and more time to maintain those results. A monthly leg waxing appointment alone can cost more than $15,000 in a lifetime. When you compare that to the cost of laser hair removal, it’s easy to see that you’ll save money—not to mention time—with the permanent results that you can get with laser hair removal. Also, some places offer payment plans to help make it more affordable. For instance, Milan offers some great specials as well as no-interest laser hair removal payment plans with payments that can be as low as $29 a month.

Myth #5

It’s not as convenient as waxing or shaving.

Truth: While it’s true that you can shave, or even wax if you’re a thrill- seeker, from the comfort of your own home—you’re still only going to get rid of that hair for a few days or weeks. Many companies that offer laser hair removal services do their best to make it as convenient as possible for you to get permanent results by offering evening and weekend appointment options as well as multiple locations.

For instance, Milan is open evenings and weekends and has six Colorado locations, four of which are right here in Denver! Also, unlike painful waxing, there’s no downtime after a treatment.

So, you can be in and out, and get right back to your day!

While this isn’t an exhaustive list of laser hair removal myths, we hope that it helps shed some light on the truth about laser hair removal.

If you have more questions, feel free to give Milan a call at 833-NO-RAZOR or go in for a free consultation. You can visit with a local expert at any of Milan’s four Denver laser hair removal locations which are conveniently located in Aurora, Wheat Ridge, Sheridan, and Northglenn.

Learn more about laser hair removal in Denver at:

www.MilanLaserDenver.com