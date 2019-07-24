Get Wet! The Virgin’s Guide to Aurora Pride

Zander Oklar is an event producer and the lead cat wrangler for Aurora Pride. He works with the community and festival partners to create an event that represents Aurora’s LGBTQ base and provides a safe space where all are welcome. He’s also going to walk us through a step-by-step guide that answers the most frequently asked questions about this wildly entertaining addition to Colorado’s event circuit.

Since Aurora is technically a suburb, does that mean the menu will be confined to polo-wearing daddies with strollers?

Although Aurora is a suburb of Denver, it has a unique culture and a diversity of age. Aurora Pride welcomes all. We have activities that will excite everyone.







Denver PrideFest remains in June, competing with any major city that coincides that month. Boulder made the decision to host Pride activities in September. Why host Aurora’s in August?

We researched all of the LGBTQ Pride events in Colorado and determined a weekend that did not conflict with other Colorado Pride events. We love hosting Aurora Pride on the first Saturday in August, because the weather tends to cooperate more than early summer.

Colorado is landlocked, but the third-annual Aurora Pride will be held at the Aurora Reservoir. Why the change in location, and how does the atmosphere of a reservoir compare to a beach?

We decided that Aurora Pride needed to be unique. We thought, what better way to differentiate ourselves from the other Pride events than to host it at Aurora Reservoir? We know that it’s pretty hot in August, and the water gives people a way to cool off. We love that the reservoir venue allows us to rent cabanas, kayaks, and paddle boards!

Aurora Pride is advertised as family friendly. Just how mature do my nieces and nephews need to be to understand and partake in the festivities?

We have guests that are from one month to 90 years old. This event will not only have the beach for the kids to play on, but a large and shaded playground with activities including cheerleading classes by Cheer CO. This is a great event to bring your blankets, chairs, umbrellas, and set up a spot on the beach for your family or rent a cabana.

I’m recently “out” and fairly new to the LGBTQ circuit. I’ll be attending Pride alone and would appreciate pointers on how to make friends and even find a romantic interest at an event like this.

Welcome to the LGBTQ world! The best way to make friends is to sign up to play volleyball with a group, go paddleboarding, or better yet, volunteer for the event.







Is admission free? Just how much cash should I stuff in my over-the-knee rainbow boots?

Zander: Admission is free! Parking is $10. Carpool or take a Lyft to save money! You can find parking passes, Beer Bust tickets, and cabana rentals at AuroraPride.com.

Are costumes and fanciful unicorn wear encouraged? How should I expect the weather to impact my hair and outfit?

Definitely! Aurora Pride is a great place to go all-out and be accepted. We will also still love you if you come in your normal clothes. The weather should be pretty hot. Colorado can be unpredictable. We can get late summer showers, so be prepared for the heat and the beach, but bring a rain jacket just in case!

How was the entertainment for this year curated, and was there a particular theme?

There were two main goals when putting together our entertainment schedule: to bring exciting acts in to get the community ecstatic about the event and to ensure that the performers are representative of the LGBTQ community. We are thrilled to announce that our headliner this year is Alaska 5000, who will be performing live. We will also have a slew of drag kings, drag queens, burlesque artists, choirs, bands, and some amazing DJs!

What can we expect from Alaska 5000’s performance, and do you think she’ll help me put together my Drag Race audition?

Alaska will be performing a full, live set for the show and will be playing some of the music from her new album. Alaska has been great to work with so far. I’m sure that she would be happy to give you some tips!

What would you want Aurora Pride to communicate to members from communities where LGBTQ and women’s rights have been rolled back across the U.S.?

Aurora Pride believes that the best way to change minds is to bring the community together. The only way we can change minds is by directly interacting with people of different mindsets and showing them that we are a community worth protecting.

Photos by Charles Broshous, Jeremiah Corder, and Veronica L. Holyfield