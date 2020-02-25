Many don’t realize the power of drag. To outsiders, it can simply look like an excuse for folks to pull off some serious lwwks and win awards. It’s even becoming more mainstream, and lots of people are taking notice. But there is a lot more to it.

For many, drag is a rite of self-expression. It’s a lot more than playing dress up or wearing cool clothes. It’s about identity, whether that identity is a gay man wearing a dress; a trans man, trans woman, or nonbinary person expressing their gender with a megaphone; or a young person who isn’t quite sure of their identity playing with gender. Drag can be a means to find oneself and truly express oneself.

Still, as wonderful as that may be, drag isn’t without the drama. There have been call-outs inside the scene about folks not being accepting enough and not using their platforms the way they should. In many ways, the drag scene mirrors the larger queer community, as it is full of all types, including those who aren’t quite ready to open up and give a new platform to performers. It’s through discussion, dissection, and drag performances that challenge the norm that the scene makes headway.

It’s pretty common knowledge now that the first Pride was a riot carried out by black, trans women. But it’s also true that the first drag performers were black, trans women who were showcasing the outfits they rocked every day. With that history in mind, the drag community still has a long way to go to fully align with its roots, but as the scene in Denver shows, it is making progress every day.

–Addison Herron-Wheeler