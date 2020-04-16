Here we stand, at one of the strangest times in history, yet we are still gearing up to celebrate 420 with all the cannabis supplies we set aside, as cannabis is considered an essential industry during this time of crisis. Which begs the questions, why is that so, and what does that mean for this industry and society going forward?

By declaring cannabis an essential service in so many states, a couple of truths have been established. First of all, Americans are not only admitting that they want to see cannabis legal, but that they find cannabis essential medically and admit that it preserves good mental health within our population.

Much like the normalization of same-gender marriage and HIV awareness, this is a huge step forward for queer folks and cannabis. After things return to “normal,” we won’t be able to go back to a world where cannabis is demonized. It’s hard to deny that it’s a huge part of our culture, especially here in Colorado.

Which brings us to the obvious bummer: 420 is going to be a solitary holiday this year. But even though there won’t be any big gatherings, we can rest assured that everyone is still going to be celebrating behind closed doors, meeting online, and just generally enjoying the holiday.

So, until we all get through this together, light one up for us, keep that fire burning, and we’ll see you on the other side, as a family.

Read the full issue here!