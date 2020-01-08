It’s officially 2020. New year’s resolutions have been set (and hopefully are still being kept eight days in), goals for the year will be executed, and new possibilities are unfolding.

But, the further we get from the start of the new year, the easier it is to put those resolutions back on the shelf, despair over the current state of politics and social issues, and decry 2020 as a horrible year, hoping for a better 2021.

So instead, this year, let’s try and keep the good momentum going and remember that positive change happens slowly. Everyone would like to get down—or up—to their goal weight the first week of the year, have a new, respectable political leader in place to start off 2020, and just generally be our best selves right out of the gate. But that doesn’t happen. All good things take work, including making political change, or making a positive change in your own life.

So, if you’re already thinking about throwing in the towel a week or so into the new year, roll back, rethink it, and get ready for a truly awesome 2020. Let’s do the work to make this the best year yet.

We have a lot of fun things in store for you in 2020, and we can’t wait to share them with you. But we’re going to be patient and take things one issue at a time. Here’s to the new year!

-Addison Herron-Wheeler