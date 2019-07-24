For some, Pride Season is just a few weeks in June, but not for us. At OUT FRONT, it begins in March or earlier when we start talking about Denver PrideFest and extends through September with Boulder Pride. By the time it’s over, it’s Gala Season; then the holidays rush by, and before we know it, it’s Pride Season again.

All this can be totally exhausting, and it’s easy to look at things as one obligation after another. That’s why it’s important to pause, take a step back, and remember why we’re doing all this madness.

It’s not about taking advantage of client’s generosity during the summer months, scoring celebrity interviews, and getting to party wearing rainbow on the company dime. Sure, those things are all part of what we do, but they aren’t our purpose. The reason we hustle during Pride season is to keep the queer love alive. Otherwise, we’d all be elsewhere, chasing the big bucks and the cushy paychecks.

That’s what Aurora Pride is all about. Not everyone can cough up the cash to be a part of a Pride celebration, so we try and keep it affordable. Some folks feel they don’t always have a platform or voice in the queer community, so we try to give them one.

This year, Aurora Pride is going to be even more special. Hopefully, people can break away for a day, go swimming, and celebrate their queer identities one more time before the colder weather starts moving in. And, if this year’s Aurora Pride is a success, you’ll have enough Pride to carry you through the winter.