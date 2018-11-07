Giving the perfect gift to someone and seeing their reaction is a priceless and pleasurable feeling; the same cannot always be said for actually searching for and identifying said gift. Thankfully, Denver is packed with fun shops that might just hold the perfect item for each person on your list. While the stores and sights of Denver are too abundant to name in full, start with these spots for clothing, homegoods, gifts, odd and ends, and one-of-a-kind items with local flair.

Queen City General Store

220 E. 13th Ave.

Denver, CO 80203

What you’ll find: An array of items ranging from new and vintage clothing to home decor, essentials, plants, gifts, and more

They call it the “general store” for a reason. Queen City in Cap Hill sells clothing, homegoods from bath towels and soaps to teas and cocktail kits, a hefty stock of beauty products, and more. Soaking in the hip atmosphere is an experience in itself while you browse. This season, expect to find a new crop of fall clothing along with speciality gifts like Santa Fe Stoneworks’ gorgeous turquoise pocket knives or the funky, handmade bags from Susan Alexandra. Maybe you’ll end up sneaking in something for yourself, too.

FashioNation and Baby Sitter’s Nightmare

1594 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80210

What you’ll find: Shoes, clothing, and accessories of the punk rock variety

Studded belt? Check. Funky dress? Oh yeah. Edgy infant onesies? It’s all here! This iconic punk shop started in 1987 with 40 pieces of clothing and has since evolved to serve the punk community of Denver with a plethora of apparel options to spruce up their wardrobes. Browse the store’s large selection for the perfect, new pair of Doc Martens and alternative winter attire, or snag a lower-priced stocking stuffer, like an arm band or beanie, for the punk rocker you know and love.

Fancy Tiger Clothing

55 Broadway

Denver, CO 80203

What you’ll find: Artist- and designer-driven clothing, accessories, and jewelry

Stray away from the regular and check out some of the small, independent lines and designs that Fancy Tiger has to offer. With clothes for friends and fam of any gender, also expect to find a variety of lifestyle products and welcome surprises, including Fancy Tiger Crafts next door, which offers sustainable and made-by-hand arts and crafting supplies and a cozy atmosphere. Stop by and support artists; along the way, you’ll probably walk out with something cool.

Talulah Jones

1122 E. 17th Ave.

Denver, CO 80218

What you’ll find: Unique children’s toys and items, essentials and specialty gifts for home, bath, and self

If you’re buying for grandma this year, your partner, or even a niece or nephew, Talulah Jones is bursting with an eclectic inventory that can help cross multiple names off your shopping list. Ranging from toys and clothes for the young people in your life to fun home decor and luxurious bath and body goods, Talulah Jones carries a number of in-state brands, along with brands out-of-state and overseas you won’t happen upon often. Stopping here is also a safe bet if you’re looking for an ornament or unique holiday item.

Buffalo Exchange

51 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80203

226 E. 13th Ave.

Denver, CO 80203

1813 Pearl St.

Boulder, CO 80302

What you’ll find: New and used clothing, shoes, and accessories

It’s a classic name that gives new life to old stuff, with two locations in the city and vast potential to find that perfect diamond in the rough with every visit. If you’re looking for a special piece that won’t put you over-budget Buffalo Exchange is a flexible option that regularly takes in pre-owned items, and the Broadway location might even take in your unwanted clothes for cash or credit. If the Denver shops don’t have what you need, pop on over to the Boulder location and see what a neighboring city might have to offer.

For the Old Soul

Step into the past and stop into one of Denver’s many local, vintage shops this season for a special, throwback gift. Get your Audrey Hepburn on with a throwback hat, maybe you need a one-of-a-kind ugly sweater or classic winter coat, or just peruse the racks for some fresh denim. Most of these vintage stores also carry costumes, miscellaneous trinkets, and even some modern clothing, and employees are generally very knowledgeable in navigating the decades. Perfect for newbies or anyone looking for something specific.

Boss Vintage

10 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80209

Goldmine Vintage

227 N. Broadway #102

Denver, CO 80203

Regal Vintage

1866 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80210

The Antique Broker

1438 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80210

Fifty Two 80’s A Totally Awesome Shop

1874 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80210

For the Mystic in Your Life

Over the last few years, many people have taken an interest to paganism and wicca, embracing spirituality and nature in the modern era. Before you give your cash to Sephora for their new witch kit, stop by and support one or two of Denver’s many metaphysical stores, instead. While these shops range in size and selection, expect to find an offering of books, jewelry, herbs, oils, crystals, incense, and more gifts and supplies. For those utterly convinced, or even just curious, popping in at one of these spiritual spots may surprise you this gift-giving season.

Herbs & Arts

2015 E. Colfax Ave.

Denver, Co 80206

Spiritways

3301 E. Colfax Ave.

Denver, CO 80206

Ritualcravt

2842 W. 44th Ave.

Denver, CO 80211

For Heaven’s Sake New Age Metaphysical Books and Gifts

4900 W. 46th Ave.

Denver, CO 80212

Quantum Alchemy

913 Corona St.

Denver, CO 80218

For the Music Lover

For the vinyl lover or the avid collector, a favorite record can be a simple and foolproof gift. Luckily, Denver has a handful of used CD and record stores jam-packed with classics and current faves perfect for the music enthusiast in your life. Most of these spots also offer a used selection, trading, and additional sections to find miscellaneous gifts. If you know a music lover but can’t nail down the right LP, maybe a gift card is the way to go.

Bowman’s Vinyl and Lounge

1312 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80210

Angelo’s CD’s & More

1959 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80210

937 E. Colfax Ave.

Denver, CO 80218

Wax Trax Records

638 E. 13th Ave.

Denver, CO 80203

Twist & Shout Records

2508 E. Colfax Ave.

Denver, CO 80206

Recollect Records

1255 Delaware St.

Denver, CO 80204

When You Need to Get Thrifty

Dig in, everyone! You know what they say about one man’s trash. While a thrift store may not be your go-to spot when it’s time to shop for the holidays, you might be surprised what you find after stepping into one. Think: the perfect, odd piece to accent your buddy’s living room wall, or the most-talked-about gift at the upcoming White Elephant party. If you are in the need of that special something but you aren’t quite sure what that is, you know where to go.

Photos of local stores courtesy of Facebook