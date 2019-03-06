The Dillon Ice Castles are one of the wonders of Colorado, a site that many travel for miles to see. Before all the ice melts, a local photographer-and-model team decided to take advantage with a very fabulous photoshoot.

StarChild

StarChild is a nonbinary drag queen who brings a unique and creative take to the Denver drag scene. She pushes and challenges the aesthetic and narrative of what it means to be a drag performer by telling meaningful stories that encourage audiences to listen and to learn. She began her drag journey in March 2017 after performing in the regional debut of Priscilla Queen of the Desert at the Aurora Fox. She was quickly thrust into the scene and never looked back.

StarChild co-produced a benefit show at the Clocktower Cabaret called FABAGANZA last year for her birthday. Her show raised over $3,000 for the local LGBTQ youth organization Rainbow Alley. She also produces her own variety show, “A Night of stars,” at the Clocktower Cabaret.

StarChild has also been seen on stage in the Denver theatre scene in shows like Beauty and The Beast, The Little Mermaid, Hairspray, and recently, What You See Is What You Get, which played in the Planet Connections Theatre Festival in New York City last summer. The Denver theatre scene immediately took her in and gave her a space to be herself without fault.

She’s also been seen on the runway in Denver Fashion Week and is working to expand her portfolio. She hopes to continue collaborating with innovative and passionate photographers, designers, and makeup artists who have the same desire to expand and grow along with her.

Alex Clary

My father gave me one of his older cameras for my birthday. A little underwhelmed, I sort of cast it aside with a, “Cool! Thanks, Dad,” as I shared little interest with my father in photography.

Little did I know that by now I would have my own photography business.

Photography is about passion. About creativity. Taking a drab scene, a shy person, something unimaginative … and creating something beautiful. It’s about showing people, what’s really on the inside. It’s about being able to not just snap a picture, but to make a world and a reality that I designed myself. After all, anybody can press a shutter button. I want to make the world a happier place.