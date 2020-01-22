The Dairy Block in LoDo has seen quite the transition as of late, moving away from the notorious sports bars and burger joints to what is now a market-style, central hub for independent restaurants allowing quick pit stops for nibbles and beverages inside the Milk Market.

The luxurious and modern hotel The Maven has now become a staple of customer flow, from the art deco-style bar in the back, leading way to the now-well-known alley between 18th and 19th Streets and Wazee and Blake. A selfie haven, the murals along the narrow walkway open to fine dining restaurants nestled beside wine bars, provoking a speakeasy allure.

Adding to the now extremely enticing Dairy Block is a brand-new dining experience which blends international and local cuisine with an atmosphere that is as diverse as the menu it serves.

For[a]ged, a new concept dining experience from the owners of Parker Garage, opened their doors for business in December of 2019, and now offer three unique appeals to every kind of fabulous foodie.

Stepping foot inside For[a]ged feels like placing pause on life outside the restaurant; the pace of the world which For[a]ged has created is unlike the hustle and bustle of the Milk Market. The lights, set to a sultry dim, create an ambiance of luxury and elegance, yet the energy and excitement of the staff waiting at the door is a simple way to disarm what may feel like an unapproachable environment to the everyday diner.

Drawing inspiration from well-respected and successful Head Chef Duy Pham’s enthusiastic love of the raw experience, the upstairs space is a dedicated, full, raw-fish bar with fresh and eclectic combinations of mackerel, bluefin tuna, king crab, and an assortment of fish from Japan. The skill and expertise of Chef Pham is unparalleled, as his craft is pure perfection. Combining flavors that would lift the eyebrow of a skeptic, his team creates designs and dishes that are as beautiful to observe as they are to taste.

The raw bar is an enchanting focal point of the restaurant’s appeal, as the open floor plan allows diners an opportunity to be guided through a tasting unlike anything else in the city. Chef Pham offers food that is full of passion, precision, and craftsmanship. As he is also a Murray Carter Journeyman Bladesmith, he is as able to form and craft a delicate piece of raw fish as he is to create a sustainable and usable blade.

As evidence of the hard work and dedication to his craft, knives that Chef Pham has carved by hand are displayed throughout the restaurant in framed cases that show the results of his dedication and tenacity.

Downstairs, For[a]ged focus on a rather different dining experience, as they combine seasonally driven dishes including a delicate, Colorado rack of lamb, a perfectly pan-seared barramundi, and a plentiful cauliflower steak that even a non-vegan can’t deny.

The downstairs bar provides an intimate experience for conversing with the knowledgeable and crafty cocktail specialists who are eager to deliver a perfect glass of scotch or whiskey from their more-than-100-bottle selection. For[a]ged also houses an extensive wine program and features an exclusive line of floral and robust choices from Boulder-based winemaker Jesse Katz of Devil Proof Vineyards.

Come in and stay a while; bring a large group to the private dining area, or grab a quick bite to go during a lunch meeting. For[a]ged balance a quality menu, fair pricing, and comfort as they gracefully provide variety for all to enjoy.

*Photos by Heather Smith