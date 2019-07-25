Traditional systems of health have underperformed in providing adequate support for the LGBTQ and homeless populations for a long period of time. Mile High Behavioral Healthcare challenges the transitional structure of care when it comes to a number of disadvantaged populations.

Director of Mile High Behavioral Healthcare Bob Dorshimer has started to address the challenges facing these communities in the Denver metro area through his healthcare centers. In Aurora, the Comitis Center provides a place where queer folks experiencing homelessness or lack of access to resources can get help.

Coming to Colorado by way of Massachusetts, Dorshimer has been an active force in the public and non-profit sector of metro Denver for over two decades. Having held a career in Denver’s Office of Drug Strategies, Dorshimer became the director of MHBHC in 2006, expanding from a six person team to over a hundred.

Providing services to about 400 individuals per day, MHBHC has evolved from its original mission to treat drug and alcohol addiction, expanding to include a number of different services. The current iteration offers a series of programs centered around mental health and basic human needs. The specific populations that the organization supports include women, people experiencing homelessness, LGBTQ individuals, and female veterans and their families. These groups are supported by programs and branches of MHBHC including Denver Element, the Transgender Center of the Rockies, and the Aurora-based Comitis Center.

Dorshimer’s goals are to “provide a really comprehensive service delivery to individuals that did not fit in other traditional systems of care,” aiding those who have been neglected in most healthcare systems. The Comitis Center expands these types of services past the Denver city limits, focusing on individuals experiencing homelessness on East Colfax.

Working in conjunction with a number of other programs in Aurora, the Comitis Center functions as a crisis center geared towards families, women, and female veterans. Offering nightly and transitional housing, Comitis also caters to the daily health needs of individuals dealing with addiction, mental health issues, trauma, and homelessness.

Though conservative in some ways, the city of Aurora is facing the homeless and drug epidemic proactively in partnership with MHBHC and Comitis. The working relationship between the non-profit and the city is “relatively pretty fantastic when it comes to trying to provide basic human needs,” said Dorshimer.

This is the driving difference between Aurora and Denver—the proactive work that is being done to help meet basic human needs. Aurora has driven resources to these safety nets through the city’s cannabis tax by supporting services that bring families back together and offering literacy lessons to children as well as providing additional support for those who are homeless or underhoused.

“I think what the city of Aurora does well is, [they know] they can’t do everything,” said Dorshimer.

In contrast to the strategies in Denver, Aurora has taken action in smaller capacities by supporting programs that address the difficult transition out of homelessness and the under-employment crisis that leads to precarious housing situations. Within this collaboration, Dorshimer recognizes the city and Comitis are doing what they can with limited funding and resources compared to Denver.

However, Denver “is trying to do it all.” Dorshimer believes that the issue of homelessness has become a politicized subject within Denver, leading to a lack of action. For example, with the most recent mayoral race in Denver, the camping ban was a major hot topic.

Most candidates provided large-scale plans that aimed to face the universal challenges of homelessness in Denver, causing a debate about the actual right for individuals in homelessness to exist within public spaces. The city of Denver “[is] trying to take it all on. That’s why it’s a chaotic and political issue.”

However, the debate has not included a conversation about the lack of services for women and LGBTQ individuals facing homelessness, as most programs allocate resources to mostly cis, straight men. With experts estimating that up to 40 percent of the homeless youth population is LGBTQ, traditional services either do not have the capacity, knowledge, or desire to serve this community.

There are some systems of support currently in place in Denver, such as MHBHC’s clinical support. However,“The problem with young adults and our LGBTQ youth is the trust factor. If you’re not known to do this work … then they’re not coming.”

To establish this trust requires consistency and a permissibility to “allow people to let us know where they feel safe.” This is the first challenge that public services face when trying to aid LGBTQ homeless individuals—establishing a system of trust. This requires not only physical resources but also education regarding the special needs facing this community.

“Knowing what our rights are and getting our rights met is where I see a disconnect,” said Dorshimer about addressing the next step in helping with LGBTQ folks and homeless communities.

“A lot of times, the gay community wants to go right into action.” This can lead to protest that typically lacks follow-through or solving the problem.

Rather than focusing all resources on protest, Dorshimer suggests that the LGBTQ community should “educate our brothers and sisters” on all the details regarding queer issues in order to establish a conversation that will lead to systemic changes.

Instead of stalling at protest when facing a challenge, Dorshimer always asks “what’s next?” This mentality drives the Comitis Center to continue offering new programs that meet the needs of its specific communities.