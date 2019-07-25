She’s fierce, fabulous, and an advocate for sexual health and cannabis. She pops up all over town, from Planned Parenthood’s The Drop, where she councils on HIV prevention, to brunches and late-night drag shows. Felony Misdemeanor is a beloved Denver staple, and she never missed a good Pride party.

How did you first get into drag?

I first got into drag by chance really. I was asked to fill in an empty spot at my friend’s birthday show. A queen had dropped out, and he asked if I could step in and do the show. He found someone to do my make-up, clothes, and hair. I went out and performed, and I haven’t looked back since. I was always an ‘entertainer’ growing up, always dancing and singing, so this was just another way to do that.

What inspires your style?

I am inspired by the great pop and hip-hop artists of the 80s and 90s. That’s where most of my influence comes from, though I’m still inspired by them today. The queens of today also keep a fire lit under my ass. My style has changed over the years; I can’t be put in just one category. I’ll just say I’m pretty and funny.

How did you find out about Aurora Pride?

I first heard about Aurora Pride at work, to be honest. I work with Planned Parenthood’s The Drop, and we have to stay looking in the community to see what’s going on as far as LGBTQ+ events. It was one of the events we discovered before it was being announced. I was also approached by Zander Oklar, and he asked if I could perform.

The past year was amazing, despite the tornado-like wind. I’m super excited this year, because it will be next to a lake! Events like this tie into my HIV awareness, because me and my buddies and coworkers at The Drop are all over the place spreading the word about HIV screening and PrEP!

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

I’m still single.

Photo by Ben Seagren