One of the biggest communities that is underserved when it comes to domestic violence is the LGBTQ community. For those not in a hetero-normative relationship, it’s very difficult to find a safe place to escape to when fleeing from domestic abuse. Whereas homeless shelters are one option for people who find themselves in this terrible situation, this is often NOT a safe place for the queer population.

Statistics show there is more violence inflicted via hate crimes on the transgender and bisexual communities, not including abusive relationships. It’s hard enough to face the reality that one is in an abusive situation, let alone trying to find refuge only to have fewer options. Sometimes, just reaching out to begin with is the hardest part.

Often, in abusive relationships, there is no physical violence, and victims may think they do not ‘count’ as being able to seek help. The abuser preys on this mentality, and it can be very difficult to see one’s way through this mental maze of madness. This is a scary time. There are many awful tactics used to inflict abuse in domestic violence, from economic to emotional.

A power and control dynamic used in abusive LGBTQ relationships may also contain threats directed specifically towards gender and sexuality, i.e. threats to ‘out’ someone, demeaning the victim by telling them they’re ‘not really gay’ or ‘not really a woman/man,’ or calling someone ‘it.’ This is less common in hetero-normative relationships, and it’s hard to look for help if you don’t know where to turn.

Related article: Bisexuality and Domestic Violence

Reaching out is difficult, to say the least. Finding a safe place to go while needing to figure out what to do next can be daunting. Facing homophobia, a lack of resources, and being outed makes this even harder. Still, there is help. All you need to do is pick up the phone and find your refuge.

Sometimes, just calling a hotline can help. It is safe, and the people on the line are trained. One can hang up; one can ask about any knowledge the advocate may have about a specific situation. One of the very helpful things the advocate can do is help with a safety plan. In this case, during conversations, hotels can be found and vouchers given out for food and bus rides or all of the above.

This safety planning can be put in place over many phone calls. A person can call as many times as needed when they have a ‘safe’ time to be on the phone and just need someone to talk to. Many websites online have an ‘escape’ button one can click on, and the screen disappears.

Also, advocates are trained to know if an abuser is calling trying to get info about a victim, and they have an ear out and know red flags when they come up. You can call many times and get help when you need. Anything that is able to empower a person during this time can be helpful when one doesn’t know which side is up. The calls are free.

The Delores Project, Denver

303-534-5411

The Delores Project provides safe, comfortable shelter and personalized services for unaccompanied women and transgender individuals experiencing homelessness.

Colorado Coalition Against Domestic Violence

There are crisis lines throughout Colorado, or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (1-800-799-7233) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY).

Rose and Andom Center

They are not a shelter but can help LGTBQ people find shelter.

1330 Fox Street Denver, CO 80204

720-337-4400

info@roseandomcenter.org

Colorado Address Confidentiality Program

If you will be moving, you may want to use the Colorado Address Confidentiality Program to protect your new address. An advocate at your domestic violence program will be able to help you with this, or you can contact the ACP directly: 1-888-341-0002.

https://www.violencefreecolorado.org/find-help/

The Center

This is a great place to find queer resources.

https://lgbtqcolorado.org/

SPAN–Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Non Violence–serving Boulder County

This is a hotline serving all of Colorado.

303.444.2424

https://www.safehousealliance.org