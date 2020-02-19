Slay Model Management, the world’s first transgender-exclusive model agency, hosted its first ever model search on February 15. Twenty-five beautiful, transgender models from across the globe and the United States competed at Goya Studios in Hollywood for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Founded in 2015 by Ceilio Asuncion, the goal of the group was to conduct a model search specifically for those interested because the agency would receive 15 to 20 applications a day since it opened.

“Everyone started to learn about us, and it would get crazy,” he said. “Really, we are a boutique agency. There’s three of us. So, I figured, why not have a model search? Models always have to be new and fresh because a lot of creative directors and casting directors network. They like to see new faces. So, this model search is very reminiscent of, like, the Ford Supermodel Search; this just happens to be all trans models.”

Prior to the competition night, the contestants attended a Model Boot Camp where they were coached by top photographers, stylists, and editors. The competition itself was judged by industry professionals.

Once selected, the models were signed onto Slay Model Management where Asuncion will develop and start their careers.

“We had women mostly from the states, but we had some from Hong Kong, someone from Belgium, and somebody from the U.K.,” Asuncion said. I was very excited to meet all of them here in L.A.”

Slay Model Management models have appeared in campaigns for Eva Mendes for NY and Co., Nikita Dragun cosmetics, Katy Perry Fragrance: Indi, Elle Magazine, Truvada, and on TV in FX’s Pose, Law & Order: SVU, Project Runway, and Netflix’s Next in Fashion. The Oxygen TV series Strut, executive produced by Whoopi Goldberg, was built around the agency and showcased the challenges its models faced in the fashion industry fighting to overcome gender and beauty stereotypes.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” Asuncion said. “A lot of amazing things have been happening, and it makes me feel good to know that we are becoming part of the movement. I am grateful that I get to do what I love with people I actually love.”

Whenever any model applies for Slay Model Management, the first thing Asuncion looks for is star quality.

“It takes more than beauty to be a top model,” he said. “It takes determination, a healthy outlook, and a visceral understanding that she is a model first and a trans woman second. I want them to understand that this is an industry, and that Slay Model Management is about strong models. It’s not about selling their trans-ness. They must be very competitive within the market; they must love the craft, and they must have a strong sense of self.

“It’s not just about representation; it’s about representing themselves. It’s also a call to action for the industry. I’m not trying to change everything; I just want what’s fair. I have inherited a lot of these fashion rules, and these models are beautiful. You think about the olden days, the legends, and supermodels. They have a lot of characteristics that are like models that we have. Tall, high cheekbones, long necks. So, why not use trans models? I mean, if they wear the clothes, walk well, show up on time, and are kind-hearted, let’s give them their time.”

Several of the agency’s original models are still with Asuncion, and they are continually working.

“I don’t mind when a model moves on. They’re just like boyfriends,” Asuncion joked. “It is very important to me that they are working. The agency was built upon the thrust that beauty is beauty. I’m not here to judge them. Like, if you’re a person driving down the street, and you see a billboard for Victoria’s Secret, I don’t think anyone stops and asks if that person is trans or cisgender. I think I changed their lives for the better. When you are in a place of employment, you are for sure in a better place in life, and the models also get to live their truth. They know what they are getting themselves into, and they don’t have to be afraid.”

Asuncion says unique opportunities are available to transgender models today, and that fashion is changing. Companies understand the need for representation, but there is still more work to be done.

“Companies understand the need for representation, but some feel it’s only needed in June when it’s Pride month,” he said. “The need for diversifying and representation is more important now because it’s not just for trans people, but also people of color, different ages, people with down syndrome, etc. If you only put one trans person or one person of color in, that’s tokenism. That’s not diversifying the runway. So, yes there is change, but we will only be able to tell when it is done consistently.”

For more information on Slay Model Management, visit Slaymodels.com and follow the agency on Instagram at SlayModelsLA. For anyone looking to apply with Slay Model Management, it would be wise to follow Asuncion’s advice:

“Have a strong sense of self love; understand that this is not a cutthroat thing; love the industry, and know and understand how it works. You do not have to be vicious. This is a partnership.”

Photos by Alexis Hunley