Evelyn Evermoore is an award-winning drag entertainer and costume designer living in the heart of Denver. They have been providing audiences fun and engaging performances since 2016 with their unique blend of comedy and beauty. If you are stuck at a dull party or event, never fear. Evelyn will surely liven it up.

From private nights to public brunches, they can do it all. You can regularly find them doing shows at Pride and Swagger and Hamburger Mary’s, but on October 12, they will be hosting the 21st annual Power Gala at the Doubletree by Hilton. OUT FRONT had the opportunity to chat more with Evelyn about the upcoming event and their passion for being an ultimate drag diva.

Hi, Evelyn! Thank you so much for chatting with me today. How does it feel to be hosting this year’s annual Power Gala?

Of course, and it’s exciting! I have heard about the event in the past, and I am excited to be a part of it. The theme is going to be a lot of fun, too.

Indeed. Now, you are no stranger to hosting shows and events, correct?

Yes. My partner, Dustin Schlong, and I hosted Aurora Pride this year, and I host regular drag events throughout the city. So, hosting is pretty much part of my vernacular.

Awesome. So, tell us a little more about you. Who is Evelyn Evermoore, and what is she all about?

Evelyn is kind of a dumb broad. She’s like the kooky art teacher you had in third grade that maybe had a bottle of scotch in the bottom drawer, maybe not, but she was just as weird with or without it.

And how would you describe your aesthetic?

My aesthetic is, I think Ross Mathews said it best. It’s the intersection of glamour and comedy. So, I like to look really beautiful and be really stupid.

What can Gala attendees expect? What is an evening with Evelyn Evermoore like?

It is a lot of fine references and maybe a couple of dad jokes here and there. A lot of fun, easy humor.

Fantastic. Now, what is your definition of power?

Power is being able to be who you are, most truly, at all times. It is sticking up for what you believe in and saying that joke that maybe won’t be funny to everybody, but it’s funny to you and a few others.

How long have you been doing drag? How did it start for you?

I have been doing drag for three-and-a-half-years, and I started as a Halloween queen. It kind of blossomed from there.

Is drag your full-time profession or more of a passion you do on the side?

Drag is my full-time career.

Okay, so what did you do before drag?

I was a computer repair specialist at Office Depot.

What is your favorite part about drag and performing?

My favorite part about drag is being able to use it as a medium to tell different kinds of jokes and communicate humor in a way that I wasn’t able to before. Drag is this unique ability of being able to tell a story on stage as a character that is unique and interactive with an audience.

Word on the street is that you have exceptional costume skills and you make your own looks. Is this true?

I do. I make all my own costumes, and I even do costumes for other entertainers, like Yvie Oddly.

Nice! What costumes have you made for Yvie?

I made her triple-boob finale gown on her season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and another costume for her Vegas promos.

What are some of your signature looks?

I have, like, a purple and green weird club kid costume, a blue, mesh, sequined gown that is like a tight, form-fitting gown that you can see my legs through. It’s sensual and fun. And I have my weird clown outfit, too.

Will we see any of these looks at the Gala?

No, I am making a brand-new costume for the Gala.

What would you say have been some of your biggest drag accomplishments?

Becoming a full-time entertainer and maintaining it for the last two years, and definitely making costumes for Yvie Oddly and having them featured on such a huge platform and received so well.

Have you ever auditioned for Drag Race?

I did last year, but a part of me is thinking about not auditioning again and just kind of seeing what other outlets drag has. Drag Race is kind of a very mainstream way to do drag, and I want to see if there’s a different way to succeed.

Where do you hope drag will take you? What is the ultimate goal?

You know, I don’t know. I am very much a day-by-day person. I have some goals in mind for the future, but I don’t want to think too far ahead and then get stuck thinking about things that maybe I will change fromday to day. Someday, at least as far as my costumes go, I want to make a costume for Lady Gaga.

What kind of personal fulfillment have you received by being a part of the Denver drag community?

It’s twofold. By being a drag entertainer, I guess I am showing you the side of myself that I never really knew. Growing up, I was super introverted and shy. So, doing drag and kind of like putting this mask on of this outrageous character has helped me find this more intimate and fun person inside myself. The community at large has given me a home and so many wonderful friends and people that I look up to as artists and advocates and just fun people.

What’s next for you? Any upcoming projects we should be on the lookout for?

Yes, my partner Dustin Schlong and I are starting Denver Queer Radio. You can catch us at Craig Swagger recording once a month about current events through the eyes of queer folks. I also have a couple other projects in the works that you can look forward to on my social media.

