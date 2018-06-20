Ten years ago, the Denver Gay and Lesbian Flag Football League (DGLFFL) became a reality. From its humble beginnings consisting of a few teams getting together in Congress Park to play pickup games, to a league that now has 20 teams and nearly 300 players each spring and fall, the DGLFFL has grown to become one of the largest LGBT co-ed leagues in the country. The DGLFFL continues to grow, with more than 80 new players joining the league this past season.

The mission of the DGLFFL was to create a vibrant community of sport, diversity, fun and friendship. The league has more than accomplished this objective, while at the same time cultivating new relationships within the community and changing mindsets about LGBT sports. Through football, the league empowers high moral character through healthy athletic competition. One of the league’s goals is to teach its players how to handle difficult situations with class, sportsmanship and integrity.

With community at the forefront, the DGLFFL strives to create a place where everyone is welcome and encouraged to come together on and off the fields. They host a variety of events during each season, including team announcement parties, new member bar crawls, season closing parties, and community outreach and volunteer events that continue throughout the year.

“It is truly amazing to get out there and play on Sundays with these amazing people,” says DGLFFL Commissioner Marc Withrow. “Players and fans are so supportive of each other, and it is great to see how people have connected on and off the field over the years.”

If you are interested in playing in the DGLFFL, fall registration begins on July 7. Check out the league’s Facebook page to learn more about upcoming events as well as information about the upcoming season.

The DGLFFL plays seven-on-seven with 14 team members on each team. Games take place on Sundays, and the season consists of seven regular season games plus a playoff round. Fall games will be played at Cranmer Park in Cherry Creek. Even if you’re not interested in playing, the league welcomes anyone who wants to come out to watch the games.