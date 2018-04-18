There’s a place nestled in Littleton, with one very clear mission: change people’s lives. Seems lofty. But, it’s working.

Denver Springs is changing people’s lives by delivering innovative and evidence-based treatment in a professional and compassionate environment that creates a foundation for long-term healing and recovery.

They provide inpatient and outpatient treatment services to adults and youth suffering from mental illness or addiction in a facility that features secure, peaceful accommodations, including private courtyards, comfortable rooms, and patient lounges. The goal? To consistently deliver quality, evidence-based treatment using a program-centered approach intended to reach beyond the typical model commonly used throughout the industry. This is accomplished by using the latest advancements in program curriculum such as web-based COGNIT, Good Days Ahead, and the Hazelden Co-Occurring Disorders Program. Individualized treatment plans are developed and used to begin the journey to recovery and mental wellness.

“Denver Springs is a welcoming and safe environment for people that are looking to recover from addiction or mental health,” Director of Business Development Ethan Dexter said. “We want this place to be where they start the healing process. Our intention is to be the best we can for our patients.”

Although it’s only a year old, the staff at Denver Springs has seen the need for this type of treatment facility. In the first few months, they had more than 700 people call in inquiring about services. They may not be able to treat that many at once, but the ones they have are walking away with the tools they need to navigate through the world.

“We measure success by seeing who comes back,” Dexter said. “If someone walks out and doesn’t need to return, we’ve succeeded. Luckily, we’ve had a pretty low return rate.”

Denver Springs focuses on helping people face two very specific, very challenging obstacles. One of those obstacles is addiction.

There’s no doubt addiction is a powerful and difficult condition to treat. Denver Springs approach addiction through medical intervention—detoxification— when appropriate, followed by a comprehensive rehabilitation program. The model is based upon cognitive behavioral therapy in conjunction with COGNIT, an internet-based e-learning and continuous recovery management tracking system. COGNIT provides patients with 24-hour access to education and relapse prevention support tools, both during hospital treatment and following discharge. The use of non-addictive, anti-craving medications is also available based upon physician recommendations and a patient’s history of compulsions, cravings, and relapse.

“Denver Springs is one of the only hospitals in the state that offers medical detox,” Dexter said. “Beyond that, we really try to discover what is causing the addiction and how to combat it. We know that these are often times lifelong challenges that can’t be fixed overnight.”

The second thing Denver Springs helps their patients treat is mental health. They treat individuals who may be suffering from depression, anxiety, panic attacks obsessive and/or compulsive thoughts or behavior, post-traumatic stress, auditory and/or visual hallucinations, anger, or impulse control issues.

The team at Denver Springs works with the patients as they navigate through treatment activities that address the biological, psychological, and relationship skills needed for recovery. They focus on inpatient stabilization, alongside rehabilitation services involving group and family therapy sessions, nutritional education, activity therapy, spirituality sessions, and medication education.

As patients work with the team at Denver Springs, they have a number of options to choose from that appropriately fit their needs.

In the Inpatient Program, patients receive detailed clinical and medical assessments, psychiatric stabilization, and rehabilitation care. This program offers the advantages of a controlled, structured environment with 24-hour nursing care and intensive treatment not available on an outpatient basis. The Partial Hospitalization Program provides structured therapy five days a week. Patients typically spend five to six hours per day participating in psychotherapy groups, recreational therapy, and educational groups, while patients who choose the Intensive Outpatient Program typically spend nine to 15 hours per week in the program.

Denver Springs also offer a number of programs for the youth—ranging from medication management to intensive outpatient care.

“We treat the human first,” Dexter said. “It doesn’t matter who you are; we are here to help you get better, and we’ve got experts on our team.”

For more information about Denver Springs, visit their website at DenverSprings.com