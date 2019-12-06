Walking into the Forney Museum of Transportation, I made my way past an extensive collection of buggies, steam locomotives, and motorcycles before reaching an extravagant runway tucked away in the back. The first weekend of Denver’s Fall Fashion Week was held at the museum, located in Denver’s industrial district, a complementary setting for local streetwear designers and avante-garde enthusiasts.

303 Magazine spends ample time and resources to be able to organize such a magnificent showcase each season. Their efforts continue to bring national attention towards Denver’s fashion scene and garner inspiration from designers. Progression, in any industry, requires innovations in technique and imaginative execution. Everyone involved with Denver Fashion Week understands the standards of progression and continues to step up their game; this season included more nights, more shows, and more designers than ever before.

Attendees of DFW were not only there to see the hottest new trends but showcase their own individuality in an environment filled with like-minded people sharing a passion for style. Night one was dedicated to local designers who use fashion as a means for expressionism, transforming their artforms into wearable fabrics.

The goal for this night was to pair local artists with DFW designers and create a one-of-a-kind collaboration on the runway that could compliment an array of creative outlets. It is no secret that the fashion industry is often headed by expensive brands and competitive producers. However, this night of mash-ups proved that unified engagement is a faster and equally beneficial road to success.

Based on the crowd’s reactions, Dark Denims’ line was the showstopper of the evening. Many of the designers on the schedule for night one were chosen because of their affinity for streetwear. However, Aldo El Creator stood out because of his ability to use clothing as a channel and thereby send a message. Using a mixture of mediums such as airbrush, paint, and sewing, Aldo El Creator made the focus of his line “Fuck ICE,” and that prouncement was apparent on a majority of the individual pieces.

Being able to confidently present one’s ideas on a controversial subject prevalent in today’s society can be difficult, but Aldo has no intention of shying away from his convictions. He explained to me that when he first began making clothes, he promised himself he would never sell himself or his creations short in order to gain recognition. Aldo realizes that his clothes are not for everyone, and he doesn’t care. Dark Denim ended up being so much more than just the epitome of grunge street wear; the clothes spur community engagement as well as important conversations regarding political indifferences.

Night two was highly anticipated by anyone involved with cosmetology, as it featured salons from all across the city and gave special attention to hair and makeup. Another twist for this season was turning the hair show into an avante-garde assemblage with elaborate dos and experimental coiffures. This was another night where teamwork was essential in creating each sensational look.

A handful of Denver’s most revered stylists were paired with designers who were to be featured the following weekend. To say Sunday night was a crowd pleaser would be an understatement; the show took the phrase “unusual ideas” to a whole new level. Charlie Price, who works with 303 Magazine and is co-founder of DFW, had a solo show in the lineup and gave the audience a taste of his unbelievable ability to create distinguished personalities out of hair. Price’s skills are recognized throughout the fashion world, as he has worked with iconic names such as Neiman Marcus, Prada, and many more. Price is recognized by everyone in the Denver fashion community and praised for evolving Denver Fashion Week into what it is today.

Workshops went on each day of the week and were targeted towards hardcore connoisseurs or anyone interested in breaking into the industry. The workshops were set up in two-hour sessions from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. to accommodate those nine-to-fivers who mosied over once they were off the clock. Each day consisted of a theme, going in-depth about the technical side to the industry. Information ranged from a deep look into product development to patents and trademarks. That being said, weekdays were set aside to give special attention to help amateur designers grow a business and guide discussions about professionalism.

As the week came to an end, excitement was stirring in anticipation of Saturday’s national and international designers. This was the most popular night by a wide margin, and because of that, the venue was moved for the second wave of shows.

The McNichols building is located in the heart of downtown, standing as a historic landmark that has played an important role in the city’s culture since it was built in 1909. The McNichols building was quite a different atmosphere from the Forney Museum, as it was newly renovated and reopened in 2016. With vast amounts of space and attractive, contemporary art, the building induced a sense of grandeur.

Saturday’s show was comprised of artists and designers from around the world, all of whom presented unique and eclectic lines. Attendees were spoiled by getting to see so many different cultures’ conceptualizations of fashion come together under one roof. The first half of the night was allocated to national designers picked for their outlandish and flamboyant approach to vogue. Following intermission, one after another of the most prominent designers from south of the border took the stage. 303 Magazine tailored a remarkable stunt by inviting all the best designers from Mexico City and putting them together under the spotlight.

As fashion week came to a head on Sunday afternoon, a mix of emotions were swirling: excitement for the last show, exhaustion from all the rigorous work that had been put in, pride for everyone’s achievements and loads of inspiration moving forward. The last round of designers were all based out of Denver, representing the best of underground noire and cutting-edge, boutique chic.

Fogg Couture particularly caught the audience’s eye with its gothic, Victorian aesthetic. The line, as well as the corresponding brand, is the brainchild of Angela Hartshorn. Hartshorn has been designing and producing her own clothing and accessories for eight years now with a special affinity for witch hats.

The hats have become the forefront of her business, while she directs most of her energy and passion towards collections. Hartshorn frequently puts together her own DIY fashion shows in Colorado Springs and New Orleans, but attributes DFW as being her big breakthrough into high fashion runways. She has been able to turn the theme ‘spooky romantic’ into wearable clothing, and every piece of Fogg Couture was the perfect balance of contrasting elements.

Every designer who was a part of Sunday’s show was remarkably talented and helped bring everything to a stunning conclusion. Every day of 303 Magazine’s event was noteworthy in its own way, building up the grand finale that left everyone involved altogether satiated.

Now that Denver Fashion Week has come to an end, buzz is undoubtedly circling about what big strides will be seen at next season’s showcase. Denver’s fashion scene has been circulating more and more intrigue from big influencers in the industry for the past few years. Just last season, Forbes mentioned Denver as one of the fastest-growing fashion platforms in the country. Despite the city’s reputation for being dominated by brands that focus on outdoor apparel, there is a long list of artists and designers who are dedicated to establishing Denver as a fashion mecca. Needless to say, they are well on their way.

Photos by Sophia Gabrielson