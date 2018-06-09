As you walk through the doors of CrossFit Verve, you’re immediately greeted by a large, open space with an assortment of workout equipment lining the walls. It’s big, and for some, a little intimidating. Filling the space, however, are groups of people either using the equipment, cooling down, or socializing.

“If you talk to any of these people they are all going to say the same three things, ‘It’s all about community, support, and inclusivity,” gym member Frank said after a class. “They aren’t lying, though. Verve is wonderful. It’s hard, but you know when you walk through those doors you are supported and the people around you are looking out for you.”

It’s something that Eric Clancy, Courtney Shepherd, and their team at CrossFit Verve in the RiNo area strive for. Whether it is physical or mental hardships, the team is there to help you. Even the mission statement stresses that importance:

“To cultivate a fit community that transforms lives by providing elite, functional fitness, so that people may live happier and healthier.”

The website goes on to say, “We want to inject fitness into people’s lives. We want to foster a community that supports each other. We want to increase self esteem by providing a strength and conditioning program that gets people silly strong.”

They’re damn good at it, too. CrossFit is constantly varied functional movements performed at high intensity. All CrossFit workouts are based on functional movements, and these movements reflect the best aspects of gymnastics, weightlifting, running, rowing, and more. The more work you do in less time, or the higher the power output, the more intense the effort. By employing a constantly varied approach to training, functional movements and intensity lead to dramatic gains in fitness.

“I’m in the best shape of my life,” gym member Anna said. “I was an athlete all through school playing soccer, and I was used to someone telling me what to do when I was working out. When I was done with school, I would go and sit on the elliptical. Here the trainers really guide you; they make sure that you stay safe and make people check their egos at the door.”

CrossFit is a great fitness program if done correctly and learned under the watchful eye of a qualified trainer. CrossFit Verve’s entire training staff makes sure that their member’s stay within their limits, focus on form with each movement, and get a great workout. Even though members work out in large classes, each member is treated as if he, she, or they are in a personal training session.

For Anna, who recently obtained a shoulder injury, this is especially important, but it’s not the only reason she comes back.

“It’s mostly about the culture,” she said. “I met my fiancé here and some of the people here are in the wedding. I’ve met so many amazing people here. It’s hard as an adult to find friends, so to be in a room with likeminded people who have your back feels amazing.”