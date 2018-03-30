Color, Color, Color!

Millennial pink has apparently come and gone, and now we welcome lavender. It’s the it color for clothing and the it color for your home. If you’re not ready to paint your walls with this trendy color, consider accents. Lavender pillows, pictures, or lamps can introduce this exciting, new trend.

As for walls, if you’ve wanted to go bold, now is the time. Navy is still popular from last year, but we’re seeing a trend even darker. Don’t be afraid of black, or you may want to consider one of the blue/black color combinations that are catching fire. Accent dark walls with a lighter color and turn the traditional color scheme on its head.

Jewel tones and warm colors are replacing cool ones. Think bright reds, mustard yellows, and intense corals. Again, accent pieces can add some splash of color for the more timid, or you may want to consider bringing in a bold color to accent your neutral walls.

Tone-on-tone is also making its way into the home. Painting a cabinet or dresser the same, rich color as your walls is an interesting repeat of color that’s on trend.

Nature With a Twist, Going Bold!

Who doesn’t want to bring the outdoors in? With everything nature has to offer, few things can compare. Woven textures, straw baskets, and natural greens make beautiful additions to any home.

This season, nature is stepping it up a notch. Some of the most intricate and exciting patterns nature has to offer are being repeated in the home. Geode and agate wallpapers are a new and fun way to step it up. Big, oversized floral patterns are replacing some of the more understated ones. And yes, you read that right. Wallpaper is back!

If you’re really into top-notch design, consider wallpapering your ceiling instead of the walls. It draws the eye up and adds a big punch of interest most don’t expect. Other ways to bring in the bold without doing an overhaul are to add a big, floral bowl on a kitchen table, a vase full of exaggerated silk flowers on a side table, or a new pattern-on-pattern kitchen rug.

Circles, Circles, Circles!

We’re giving circles their own category, because that’s how big this trend is. Geometric shapes like triangles and squares have been popping up in home trends for a while now. But for 2018, circles are circling the globe.

Everything from lighting fixtures to paintings are repeating the circle pattern. If you’re a bit more timid, a circle mirror or circular metal art above the fireplace can really freshen up a room.

Geometric artesian lighting fixtures are also flying off store shelves, but exposed light bulbs and track lighting are out.

Something Soft!

Velvet may be one of the biggest statements of 2018. That oh-so-popular Boho material from the 70s and 80s is everywhere. And don’t just think in accents. Velvet couches are some of the fastest-selling furnishings right now.

Interior decorators seem a bit split on the issue. While some see velvet as a new staple and encourage clients to invest in more expensive, long-lasting velvet furniture, others suspect it’s going to be a short-lived trend and suggest a second-hand velvet chair or some of those irresistibly soft velvet throws.

Mixed Metals!

Tired of bright, polished silver and stainless steel fixtures? You’re in luck. Darker, richer mixed metals are popping up in kitchens and bathrooms. Nickle, bronze, and brushed nickel faucets and handles are this season’s top-selling fixtures. Mix in some matte black, and you can easily and inexpensively update your bathroom and kitchen. Taking center stage? Hands-free faucets. Yep. Just like the ones you see at restaurants. But not as industrial.

Quartz: the New Granite!

It’s been popular a long time. A long time! Many designers will say too long. Granite is finally out. Yes, it finally happened. Granite is no longer the go-to countertop.

People are looking for something more versatile and low-maintenance, like quartz. Quartz is non-porous and doesn’t need regular re-sealing. It’s also extremely strong and durable. Add to that, it comes in many different colors and patterns. Perhaps the best news, it’s considerably cheaper than granite. Expect this trend to last a while.

Over-Decorate!

No matter what you’re decorating this season, one thing is certain: if you’re afraid of over-doing it, don’t worry. Pattern-on-pattern, circles and shapes, even deep blue/black walls with an indigo trim, are in. Designers are crafting purposefully over-decorated looks. While the 60s, 70s, and 80s influences from fashion runways are also flourishing in home-décor, glamour from the 20s and 30s can still be found. Expect Art Deco touches like exotic veneers and bronze-framed windows mix with oversized tulip wallpaper and patterned rugs.

Go wild. Have fun. 2018 is the year to do it!