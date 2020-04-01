We have all been there. Unhappy with some part of our lives, but unable to believe there is a better version for us. A better version of ourselves. I’m here to tell you, there is! If you’re asking the question, this means you are searching for truth within. This is how change starts; this is where it begins. It takes courage to change. It takes strength. It’s in our weakness that we find our strength.

When we are unhappy with ourselves, that inner dialogue nags at us continually, whispering that we don’t have what it takes to make a real change. We may think to ourselves that we aren’t strong enough to face the challenge, that we don’t have the strength to be the person we dream of becoming. We may even tell ourselves that we aren’t worth the effort. We convince ourselves there is nothing to be done about it; we accept a lesser version of who we were created to be.

I’m here to tell you that you can change; you can be the person you dream of becoming, and you are strong enough! When we make that definitive decision to let go of the negativity in our lives, the power and strength that comes forth is astounding.

Here’s a secret …

Strength doesn’t come from what we can do; it arises from overcoming those things we’ve always told ourselves we couldn’t do. Strength comes from the truth we’re searching for from within; it comes from facing our demons head-on and embracing all the stuff we don’t like about ourselves, the dark parts.

I’ve come to know that our biggest job on this planet isn’t gaining a bunch of stuff on the external; it has way more to do with peeling away all the layers of sh*t that have been put on us from birth ‘til now.

We need to realize that once we begin to learn and grow, which starts at birth, people are teaching us from their own personal experiences and truths. So, our lives are continually being shaped and formed by other people’s truths and life experiences.

We can learn a great deal from others, but we must recognize that we are born into our own truth. We are really born knowing everything we need to know; it’s about getting back to the truth, our own divine truth.

When we’re born, we’re born whole, complete, just love. When we’re born, we know truth; we understand it; we were formed in it. So again, our greatest and most important work in this life is getting back to the truth, back to our highest selves. This is where we’ll connect fully with our purpose and reason for being born on this planet.

I believe we have to embrace our whole selves, even the dark parts, in order to walk in freedom.

In order to make change, we have to be willing to, even just for a moment, drop our defenses and allow ourselves to be vulnerable, to be honest, and to listen for our authentic voice. What are we telling ourselves? What are we hearing? What is the truth?

We must be honest with ourselves and admit what is making us unhappy and why we doubt ourselves.

It can be uncomfortable. But learning to sit in our uncomfortableness with our pain and suffering, with our truth, will create deep healing and profound transformation, … gifts of immeasurable self awareness.

When we allow ourselves to sit in our uncomfortableness, we can begin to understand and acknowledge the truth of where it comes from. And then, we become more comfortable just being with it; then we can begin to transform it into something beautiful that will serve ourselves and humanity in a positive light.

Once we have identified the source of our unhappiness, we may then find ourselves with a list of excuses as to why we can’t make that change we so desperately desire. We must realize that excuses are just fear in disguise, and that fear is there to protect us from discomfort or danger, whether real or imagined. Change is uncomfortable; it’s challenging, and it’s a little dangerous.

We must dig deep down to acknowledge what we are afraid of; it might be failure, weakness, ridicule, the unknown, or some other story we created in our mind.

Use the truth you find, that knowledge you uncover, to begin the process of positive change. When we face our fears, when we look at those dark parts of ourselves and allow ourselves to sit in our uncomfortableness, we can begin to take control of those fears, we can see the truth within, and feel that beautiful authentic self that’s always been there.

In order to find our deepest life purpose, our calling, and our reason for being on this planet, we need to know ourselves completely. We can’t know anyone or anything fully until we know ourselves fully. This means even the dark parts of ourselves, the parts we don’t like, and the parts we don’t understand. These uncomfortable parts are the parts we must get comfortable with!

Embrace all that is within you, even the dark parts, and deal with them—those very things will save you. But if you do not embrace and deal with all that is within you—those very things will destroy you.

Finding your truth within will give you a new-found strength and power you didn’t know you had.

But guess what, just like Dorothy in The Wizard Of Oz, you’ve had the power all along. The truth has always been there, right within.