He’s lived in and served Aurora for years, and now he’d like to keep doing so, but in an even bigger capacity. OUT FRONT chatted with Ryan Frazier, the Aurora politician running for mayor, about his plans for queer issues and his love for the city next to the Mile High.

What are some of your most important values as a politician?

I believe in equal treatment, fair treatment of all people, no matter who you are, no matter where you’re from. In 2006, I was in support of a referendum in favor of domestic partnerships. This was before marriage equality, when we were just trying to establish some equal treatment of people. And I came out for that. And I think that was important, because I caught a lot of flack. But I did it because I believed it be right.

What will you do to stand up for LGBTQ people in Aurora?

I want the LGBTQ community included in discussions about Aurora and how we should work on some of the problems that we have to face in our city. I want to have an inclusive discussion of all people from different backgrounds, so that we have differing opinions and perspectives about how to address education, housing challenges, and economic development in our city. I believe that as mayor, my job is to help unify us. And I think a part of that is having the inclusive discussions with all people from our community, rich or poor, black, white, Hispanic, or Asian, you name it.

I want to invite in those in the community who I feel haven’t been part of the conversations about our city so far. I want everyone to be able to help make it an amazing city. If I win this election, I want to include everybody at the table to be part of working on some of the challenges we face, but also to benefit from the opportunities we have in front of us.

Will you be at Aurora Pride?

I’ll be there! I’m looking forward to joining so many others who are going to be there. I feel like showing up is half the battle, and then the follow-through is the other half. And so for me, this is about showing up and hearing people and talking with people about what they care about and what’s important to them. And then the other half is following through and helping when we hear the issues and concerns and when people share their stories with us. I want people to know that I support them, and I’m seeking to build an inclusive city that has all people at the table. I want to listen and learn.

Photo courtesy of Ryan Frazier