Who is Bella Ce Le Cher Glam?

Bella Couture-Le Cher Glam is an eccentric nut job. I am a little shy until someone gets to know me, and then people get to see my humor and just how silly I can be. I was raised to be kind and to always help people when I can, and that bleeds into Bella. I try to be as humble as I can be, because you can learn from anyone and everyone, as well as teach everyone and anyone. I absolutely love performing, and once I am on stage, I feel like I shed my skin. I become fearless, and who I want to be comes out. I love pushing boundaries and trying different things, because being in a box is boring.

What does Pride mean to you?

Pride means a lot. In order to have Pride, you need to first be very accepting of yourself. It’s hard. It’s really hard, but love yourself 100 percent and accept yourself. Seeing your flaws as not weakness, but an opportunity for growth. I also believe pride stems from braveness, courage, and a willingness to learn. Pride is how we feel when we are no longer ashamed of who and what we are. We are all amazing and should embrace and love that. That is what Pride is to me.

Your makeup and fashions are gorgeous! Where do you draw inspiration?

Thank you! My inspiration comes from people who directly impacted me on a personal level, like my grandmother Donaciana Gonzales who has great taste, my drag mother Vivian LeCher where I get my love for sparkles, Robby Turner (my GLAM BABIES mom), and fashion gods like Alexander McQueen, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Britney Spears. I feel as though Bella is a fusion of myself as well as these wonderful artists.

Top three lip sync songs of all time?

This is so hard. There are so many amazing songs that, if done well, are amazing! Britney Spears’ “Work Bitch” makes the list because it’s pop, electric bop. Almost anything from Jennifer Lopez, because I feel her music and it makes me super confident on stage. But, if I had to pick a song, it would be “Booty.” And, Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” because its powerful message touches my soul!

Any advice for our readers?

For anyone wanting to try drag or anything else—do it! Stay humble, stay true to yourself, learn all that there is there is to learn. Nothing comes easily. You must be willing to work hard, no matter who you are or think you are, always treat people with respect and kindness, and love. Live in each moment. Take nothing for granted. Push yourself, and try new things. Life is all about the experience! If you want a hug, come get one. If you have questions, ask. If I can help, I will. Thank you for all for your continued love and support. It means more to me than you’ll ever know. Love you!

Paige Turner

You’re new in town! Tell us who Paige Turner is.

Paige Turner is who I turn into when I’m standing around singing along to any diva or female musical idol I admired growing up. She popped out when I would be walking around with a hairbrush singing to artists like Diana Ross or Tina Turner—and never went away. Paige Turner is that side of me that has more self-esteem and more confidence.

What can we expect from your performance?

What you can expect from Paige Turner is a performance, darling. I treat drag like I do theater, and I love to put on a show. There’s always a reason for what I wear or what I do because somehow it has something to do with the artist I’m lip syncing to.

What does Pride mean to you?

Pride, to me, is taking a moment to reflect on who you are, who you’ve become, and realizing where you used to be. It’s a chance to be yourself without fear or reservations. It’s a chance to just have fun and not be scared to be you.

If you could meet any pop diva, who would that be and why?

If I could meet any pop diva… that’s a really hard question! I would like to meet someone like Pat Benatar or Joan Jett or Patsy Cline, but, I would love to meet Cher. I could watch her every day. I own like three concerts of hers on DVD, and I’ve seen her in concert. She always can make me smile.

How do you keep the audience “turning the Paige” on Miss Turner?

I keep the audience engaged by mixing up everything I do. Everything I do is a little different than other things I’ve done. I perform songs that are country, songs that are pop, songs from the 80s. I do a little bit of everything.

Bambi Ballgag

Who is Bambi Ballgag?

Bambi Ballgag is the cutest sadomasochist you’ll ever meet. She’s either an adorable, pastel doll or Satan incarnate, depending on the day you see her.

Your looks are out of this world! How do you keep your drag so fresh and unique?

I look for inspiration everywhere. I’ve always loved Japanese pop culture, so a lot of my drag is taken from there. I love the perversion of traditionally ‘cute’ and ‘feminine’ things, and I try to create a character that looks cute but is sadistic, or looks menacingly scary but still sexy.

You’re part of the growing “hyper queen” scene; why is it important for drag to be open to everyone?

As someone who doesn’t identify with any particular gender, as well as someone who labels themselves as a lesbian, being active in my community has always been important to me. Drag is such a beautiful, fluid art form that offers not only a creative outlet, but a community as well. Drag is always changing; it’s a projection of the queer experience, and everyone’s experience is different. To only have one type of person do drag limits the queer experience and limits what we can learn from others within our own community who may still be very different than us.

If you could pick the brain of any Drag Race queen for a day, who would that be and why?

I would either say Aja or Katya. Katya has been such a huge inspiration for me, as she’s so socially active and smart. Her being vocal about her mental illness has helped me with my own illnesses, and I admire her strength so much. She’s also a Taurus, like me, so I would just love to sit down and talk to her for hours.

What does Pride mean to you?

To me, Pride is a celebration of hope. As queer folk, I feel like we often feel alone in our everyday lives and struggle with finding acceptance. At Pride you’re surrounded by people that are like you and have similar experiences as you.

Evelyn Evermore

For those who don’t know, who is Evelyn?

For those not in the know, Evelyn is like that kooky art teacher you had in third grade. She doesn’t always stick to lesson plan, but you learn a lot anyway—usually about things that aren’t relevant to the class or to anything anyone was just saying.

You’re pretty successful around here. How do you stay relevant?

Thanks! Doing drag is all about networking and creating opportunities for yourself. To stay relevant, you have to stay in the scene, which means going to bars and introducing yourself to strangers every night of the week, even if you’re not in drag. To be successful in drag is to be less successful in your personal life, but the payoff is really worth it.

Any social media tips for the children?

Post all the time. Social media websites all have different algorithms based on how you interact with their software, that when used right will boost your post to the top of everyone’s feed. For example, in Instagram stories, using the new features they add will push them to the front of the Instagram stories feed, which then boosts your following. And always engage your audience. Oh, and also plug yourself whenever possible! Follow me on Instagram @evelynevermoore, because I’m a living Vine compilation.

If you had to perform to only one artist for the rest of time, who would that be and why?

Oh geez, that’s a tough one because I’m so eclectic with my performances. I’d probably say Lady Gaga, because at least I’ll always be relevant, and there’s so many ways you can interpret her music. There’s always some new way to perform a Gaga song.

What does Pride mean to you?

Pride is about standing up for who you are, to yourself, to your family, and to your community. Pride started as a protest, and I think now is the time to return to that kind of mentality. Let’s party, but let’s also fight for what’s right, while we still have our voices.

Madison Absaroka

Who is Madison? Is that your mother’s last name, or where did that come from?

You know, it took quite a while for Madison to show up in my life, even though she’s always been with me. My last name, Absaroka, actually comes from the name of a mountain range in Yellowstone. It represents my love of nature and my spiritual connection to that beautiful part of this country. My name really is a representation of what I try to push myself to be in drag: strong, beautiful, graceful, spiritual, unique, and, of course, fabulous!

What does Pride mean to you?

Pride is mixture of having the courage to say out loud and be exactly who you are, as well as having humility for what has happened in your life to bring you to where you are today. It’s about having such a deep appreciation for yourself that you feel the obligation to share your completely unique and beautiful self with the rest of the world. Quite simply, it just means you live your truth, all day every day.

What can we expect from your performance?

You can expect me to turn the party up a couple of notches! You can also expect me to share a lot of love; love is pretty much always the theme of the songs I do. I’m a musical theatre queen at heart, so you can also expect a bit of campiness and a flawless lip sync.

Where do you draw inspiration from?

My number one muse is Kylie Minogue. She is easily my biggest drag inspiration and inspiration for my life in general. I’m also inspired by all the queens I follow on social media and of course all my sisters here in the Mile High City. Denver knows how to slay the haus down boots!

Do you have any hidden talents?

It’s usually hidden because I tend to lip sync in drag, but I’m a professionally trained singer. I’m also an ordained minister and am getting really good at officiating weddings. Hint, hint: contact me if you want a drag queen to perform your wedding ceremony!

Vandy J Sexton

Who is Vandy?

Vandy J Sexton is a Disney princess and the fishiest Asian of all Colorado.

Your mug is BEAT! What is your best makeup advice?

I love a fierce eyebrow and am very critical on my contour. A cute nose and some cheek bones always make me feel snatched. Your face is your canvas; create what you’ve dreamed of inside of your head, and paint that mug. Practice, practice, practice.

What can we expect from your performance?

You can expect to see a woman on stage. I will leave you touched, moved, and inspired!

What does Pride mean to you?

What does pride mean to me? Freedom, self expression, happiness, peace, love is love is love. We get to celebrate all of the diversity in our community.

How important is it to support our local queens?

It is very important to support your local queens. We are the hardest-working people in the industry. We are always the go-to for doing fundraisers and helping out our LGBTQ community any way we can. Drag is not cheap, but we love what we do because queer people need to be seen and heard.

Anita Johnson-LeCher

Hello Miss Gay Colorado USofA 2017! For those who don’t know, who is Anita Johnson?

Anita Johnson-LeCher is a a pageant queen that loves to turn looks—and faces. She enjoys the classic 50s style but with a modern twist. She is funny yet gorgeous. Anita is all about giving back to the community.

That’s a heavy crown you’ve been wearing. What has been the best part of your reign?

Honestly the best part of my entire reign has been meeting the people I have. I was performing in Pueblo, Colorado, for Pride last August, and I had an 11-year-old girl come up and tell me that I was her favorite person of the entire day, and that she wanted to become a drag queen so badly. Her mom was with her and said that she was very inspired by the fact that I was so kind and so willing to take photos with every single person that asked. It was so amazing to receive that kind of support from someone I had never even met. The friendships I have built over the past year have been absolutely amazing and so rewarding. There are so many people in our community that just need a friend and a shoulder to lean on, and it’s been an amazing year to be able to be that.

How important is Pride right now?

I feel that Pride right now, almost more than ever, is so important. With the status of our current administration, having a time that we get to celebrate who we are openly and without fear of retaliation is something that we all need so dearly.

Who is your idol and why?

I have so many idols. If I am thinking of idols here in Denver, I would have to say that Vivian LeCher and Nina Montaldo are my top two. Nina has been such a guiding light in the community for so long. I could never say thank you enough for all that she has done for all of us. There are so many other queens in this amazing city that I look up to and that have helped shape my drag over the years, including but not limited to Jessica L’Whor, Kai Lee Mykels, Lacey Vanderpump, Mia Staxx, Jackie Summers, Venus Sexton, etc.

Anything to tell the children?

I guess the biggest thing I would say to anyone in this amazing LGBTQ community that we have in Colorado is to continue being you! If you want to do something, then do it. Don’t let anyone tell you that you’re not good enough to be who you are. Don’t let people tear you down and make you feel less than you are worth. Love yourself! Oh, and one last thing… don’t forget, I am Anita Johnson, and everyone needs a Johnson!

Noveli

Your drag SLAYS! Tell us who Noveli is!

Thank you! I like to call Novelí the Batcave, New Wave Drag Anomaly. She’s a dark, punk rock queen inspired by the 80s, and she’s always been a way for me to push against the gender binary and embrace my femininity.

Where do you draw inspiration?

I’m very much a music queen. Especially punk, goth, 80s new wave, and deathrock. Visually, I like dark sh*t that’s out of the box and severe, but still aesthetically appealing and beautiful in some way. My biggest drag inspirations would probably be people like Siouxsie Sioux, Nina Hagen, and a Spanish singer named Alaska, not to be confused with the drag queen.

You’ve been popping up with drag nights all over. What keeps you motivated?

I’ve always kind of felt like an outsider in gay clubs. I’m into darker, weirder things, and I’m more feminine than is usually considered attractive in mainstream gay culture. I want to create spaces where someone like me would feel welcome, someone who is too weird or too gender-non-conforming to feel like they fit in at most other venues.

You’re also a DJ. What are some of your favorite dance jams?

I usually spin at punk rock, goth, or new wave-themed parties. One of my favorite tracks to play is “Red Light” by Siouxsie and the Banshees. It’s dark and sensual and smart.

What does Pride mean to you?

It means embracing who you are. Growing up, I spent too much time trying to hide the parts of me that were different and made me a target. I think Pride is about learning how to celebrate the parts of yourself that society considers abnormal and giving the people around you permission to celebrate those things too.

Warumono

Tell us who Warumono is!

Warumono is simply… me. I am an artist who expresses in many different ways, and it’s a big reason why I don’t change a ‘stage name’ from my daily name, though I do shorten it to just Waru casually.

You seem to destroy gender. Where do you draw inspiration?

Whatever my head comes up with. I was really into Visual Kei as a youngin’, Japanese glam rock, basically. The boys are beautiful and feminine, but still men. That’s when I first started wearing makeup and doing my hair, because I wanted to look like them.

What can we expect from your performance?

I don’t even know what to expect from my performances half the time. Hah! I took a break in the beginning of the year to really step back and focus on what I wanted to put out as a performer, rather than rushing my art, so the acts I’ve been putting on lately I’m super proud of. I like to tell a story, as opposed to just putting on a popular song in a neat outfit.

What does Pride mean to you?

Pride is… just Pride. I am proud to be who I am in the queer community. I fought damn hard to get here, and I worked damn hard to like me. I’m still not perfect by any means, but I’m learning to love myself, and I think society has a tendency to shame self-pride.

Lacey Drawers

Tell us all about miss Drawers!

I want to live in a world where emails are short, love letters are brave, and novels come with a bottle of wine, bubble bath, and dark chocolate. I also want to see a world where everyone is truly equal and labels are a thing of the past. I have been applauded in countless cities in America, France, Canada, and the U.K. I am a published, young adult literature author and hold an advanced degree in comparative history. I am currently working on and getting ready to start promoting my upcoming novel and motivational talks around the country.

What can expect from your performance?

I prefer to perform as campy and as fun as I can get. I am a lip-synch assassin and love to highlight my outfits with subtle camp. You can expect the rare queen who actually knows her words! I love to engage with the audience and just have fun. If I’m having fun, the audience is having fun.

What does Pride mean to you?

Pride to me is protest. I think that pride is a celebration of everything non-conforming and is open and welcoming to anyone who identifies as unconventional. It’s a protest of the heteronormative and of oppression.

Who are some of your biggest inspirations?

Some of my biggest inspirations are Christina Aguilera, Divine, and my drag mother, who has taught me more than just about make up or performances, but also how to be a successful person.

If you were stranded on an island with three other local queens, who would you choose?

I would have to choose my drag daughter Eva Lucien as my first, second my sister Aera Sol, and third, my nerdy sister Elizabeth Waters.

Jessica L’Whor

Tell us who Jessica L’Whor is.

Jessica L’Whor is the official Kimmy Gibbler, traveling chameleon, business whore of Colorado! She’s a drag queen diverse and skilled in hosting, looks, and performance. She’s full of love, help, and acceptance just as much as nasty, vulgar, and disgusting. She’s the hardest working queen in Colorado.

What does Pride mean to you?

Pride, to me, means not having to apologizing for or justifying your style of visible or invisible self acceptance and expression.

You’re well-known in the local drag scene. How do you keep yourself relevant?

I keep myself relevant by staying in my own lane and not worrying about staying relevant, working on untouched projects, producing shows that provide new opportunities to entertainers, being real with people, supporting my other local drag entertainers, keeping myself humble, representing Colorado appropriately, and just having fun in the process!

What’s the whoriest thing you’ve ever done?

The whoriest thing I’ve ever done is… not appropriate for any magazine! But, follow me on YouTube, and I have no problem talking about it.

Any advice for the children?

My advice for the children… Don’t wait to be the person you want to be. It’s going to take a while for some, but start those baby steps to get to a point where everything you do, act, say, practice, and express is authentically you!

Karma Kouture

Tell us who Karma is!

Karma Kouture is Denver’s premier drag queen hip-hop artist. She merges the traditional sense of drag expression with the current wave of hip-hop artistry and performance. She balances the line of performing as a local drag queen as well as striving to take the stage and shift her career towards being a music artist.

What does Pride mean to you?

Pride to me means freedom of expression and the power to embrace who you are and not let that stop you from succeeding in life. Often times, gay people aren’t respected in the industry that they strive to be in, but living in the local Denver area, I’ve been given the power to express myself as creatively as I want without having to fill the pressures that society lends. Being a person of color also presents different challenges, because sometimes the black community doesn’t accept you for being gay, and sometimes the gay community can focus very much on heteronormative ideals. It’s very important for us as performers and as drag queens to express ourselves and show the younger community that it’s okay to be whoever you are.

What keeps you motivated and galvanized?

My biggest motivation is knowing where I want to go in life. I think at a very young age I have always had huge dreams and aspirations. So what keeps me motivated is pushing towards things that I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid. Something else that keeps me motivated is getting a taste of success. When you reach something that you’ve been striving for for a long time you get a huge sense of accomplishment, but immediately you strive for the next thing. Putting out my debut single “Money Hungry” has been a huge milestone of mine. The next step is to record and release my debut EP, then start touring the country. I have to remind myself that things take time to achieve, but having those goals in my head pushes me forward.

What is worst thing karma has thrown at you?

I see what you did there…

My drag sister and I learned very early in our drag careers to always treat people with respect and to always say thank you. I think the worst thing that karma threw at me is me not winning a competition when I believe I should have won. As cocky as that sounds, I knew in my heart of hearts that another competitor wasn’t as good of a performer as I was and wasn’t as creative as I was, but Karma got my ass together real quick because that performer ended up winning the competition. That was a very humbling experience to me because that taught me that everyone is different, everyone has something to learn from, and everyone has something that they need to grow in. Just because someone isn’t what you see as success, they are still a star

Kaleah Kouture

Tell us who Kaleah is!

Kaleah is a fierce, Colombian queen from Orlando, and originally from Houston, Texas.

You’re part of a tight sisterhood. What does queer family mean to you?

Aside from my sister and I, there are two more Koutures—Kimbella and Kamila. We take our sisterhood very seriously. In our community it’s always good to have a good support system, and being a part of a queer family is an amazing thing.

What is your favorite Pride memory?

My favorite moment from Pride would have to be this past Pride here in my new home of Denver, Colorado. You guys at OUT FRONT gave me and my sister an amazing opportunity and a platform to share our story with our community. It was one of the most memorable moments of my life that I will never forget. Especially having the opportunity to share that story live at Charlie’s, I got really emotional talking about it, but it was great to be in the presence of such amazing loving people who were there to give me an abundant amount of love and support.

What can expect from your performance?

You can definitely expect high energy and great music. You’ll just have to show up and watch the show. I can say for certain you will definitely enjoy it.

What does Pride mean to you?

It’s crazy how a word like ‘pride’ in the past wasn’t looked at in the best light. However, our community has managed to take that word and turn it into this amazing movement of loving one another, accepting one another, and, most importantly, accepting and loving yourself. Simply staying true to who you are no matter what color, shape, size, gender identity, or sexual preference. I’m so proud to be who I am today, and I cannot wait to celebrate Pride with all of you.