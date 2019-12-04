“HOLI is an ancient Hindu festival known as the ‘festival of colors’ or the ‘festival of love.’ It signifies the arrival of spring, the end of winter, the blossoming of love, triumph of good over evil, forgiveness, and letting go of the past.
“I created ‘HOLI’ as a metaphor of acceptance and kindness.”
-Natalya Nova
HOLI images are courtesy of Throckmorton Fine Art Gallery and will be exhibited at AIPAD NYC from April 2 – 5, 2020.
Artist: Natalya Nova @supernovaplayroom
Models: Juan Felipe Rendon and Harry Tenzer @htenzer
