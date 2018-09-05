Turning looks, stunting pretty, Aquaria is the bitch from New York City—and she’s making her way with the crown to Denver.

From the moment Aquaria stomped her way into the workroom on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10, she demanded our presence. This high-fashion high-energy, confident queen demanded attention, whether it be good or bad. Regardless of your opinion on the outspoken queen, you have to admit the bitch from New York City anihilated the competition. That’s a hard thing to do when you’re up against some big personalities.

OUT FRONT chatted with the competition’s reigning queen about her her time on the show, her current gig touring with RuPaul’s Werq the World tour, and her plans for the future.

Condragulations on winning the most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race! As the reigning queen, how has it been?

It’s been good!

I have been scheduled and booked with shows all over the world since the big win, so I’ve been traveling and haven’t had more than five minutes to myself. So, it’s been stressful in that regard, but I am super grateful and very appreciative for the ability to do my job and have a job that I love. My brand is growing, and I’m growing.

I’ve been working hard, just as I’ve always been, just in different area codes now.

You are coming to Denver for the Werq the World Tour. What can we expect?

Werq the World Tour is a whole stage production with numbers performed by all the cast mates and solo numbers. We have choreography with crazy props and fun visual arrangements. It’s pretty much the highest level of entertainment that we’re seeing with drag. This is, like, at the point where it’s the most acceptable level. The best of the best.

It’s a fantastic show, and I have never heard a single complaint about it. We are traveling across the world showing off different types of drag, and audiences will see drag utilized in different aspects, like singing and dancing.

You are touring with several other big-name Drag Race girls and Michelle Visage. Is the tour bus full of love or drama?

I’m sure there will be a lot of dramatic moments [laughs]. We are traveling on a teeny little bus, and we are the biggest of personalities. We all get along well, and we are all professional, so if someone tries to start drama, we will just have to wait and see how it goes.

What is your favorite part about touring?

My favorite part about touring is honestly getting to perform every night.

Obviously, the traveling is not always the most glamorous feeling, and there is a lot of stress that comes with that. A lot of stress also comes with the crazy times of day when we have to get ready, but I always have the most fun onstage performing in front of an audience, and being able to do that every night is fantastic.

Is winning the Drag Race crown everything you hoped it would be?

For sure!

I feel like I haven’t really had a second to, not enjoy, but soak in any of the perks or the excitement of it. It comes with a lot of responsibilities, but it’s fantastic, and the crown looks great sitting on my shelf right here.

Take me back to the moment when you name was officially announced. What were you feeling?

It was unbelievable. A lot of people sort of saw it coming when you look back at the track record of the show and how you think the finale went, you kind of estimate what may happen, but then there’s always something that doesn’t happen.

Winning was very surreal, and it took me a second to kind of accept it. Certainly, it was much better than losing, but it’s very cool and honoring. I was very humbled in that moment.

What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?

I’m not sure. I think with drag, I am able to do a lot of things I normally wouldn’t be able to do had someone been giving me opportunities out of drag. I want to take advantage of the platform I have been given as far as trying to go above and beyond what’s expected. I want to try to set a good example for people to grow and live by and be able to learn via my experiences.

Even though you won, looking back at this past season, is there anything you wish you could have done differently?

I don’t have too many regrets, and I think everything I did, whether it was good or bad or either, it still kind of led itself up to the end. I think, in the least “pageantry” way, those were all vital events that were required for the journey.

Like any other contestant, I wish I had a little more time to polish a look or perfect something, but those are all little things. I don’t even think of them or see them anymore. I now focus on the good things, and any regrets I have are completely nullified.

And you feel like you were accurately portrayed on your season? No “bitch” or “dumb queen” edits?

Yes. I mean, I think the editing on the show, we have to highlight this dramatic event on an episode, but everything you saw on the TV was pretty true to what happened on the show. I don’t think there was anything that didn’t happen in real life but somehow magically happened on the show.

I think everyone was generally accurately portrayed. Some people kind of get the short end of the stick sometimes when it comes to that. If you slip and fall on the runway and that’s the only thing you did, God forbid you go home the first episode.

Which challenge was your favorite, and why?

I definitely loved the Last Ball on Earth challenge. It was fun to have a moment to just give full-on runway, turn looks and be able to create this triad of looks. It was an easier challenge for me, and I feel I excelled in it.

There has recently been some backlash about the way Drag Race portrays minorities within the queer community. How do you feel about this?

I don’t think I can really speak on the portrayals, because a lot of that does not affect me personally, and I don’t think I necessarily have the proper insights on that.

I know that the interpretation of them by a lot of the fans has caused a lot of issues, but I don’t think I’m the best person to speak on their behalf. I would hope minorities queens would use their platform and raise their voice and amplify their message.

After the tour, what can we expect next from Aquaria? Any big projects we should be on the lookout for?

A lot of tours and shows will be coming out throughout the U.S. and internationally. Make sure to check out my website, AgeOfAquaria.com, for future updates. Keep an eye out or you might miss them!

The official RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour will be heading to the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, September 20. Hosted by season eight winner Bob the Drag Queen, and also featuring Season 10 runner-ups Asia O’Hara, Kameron Michaels, and Eureka; as well as veteran queens Kim Chi, Valentina, and Violet Chachki, this is a can’t-miss night for drag enthusiasts. Tickets can be purchased at WerqTheWorld.com.