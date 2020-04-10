To Our Family and Friends,

We know this month could be one of the toughest times in our lives so far. What was supposed to be a month all about warm weather, cannabis, the first hikes of the year, and pre-Pride partying was put on lockdown, and many of us are suffering financially because of it.

OUT FRONT will certainly suffer right along with you, but we aren’t going anywhere. Like many of the businesses in town, we have been around for a while—44 years, in fact—surviving the AIDS crisis, The Great Recession, and so much more.

During this tough time, we’d like to invite you to reach out to us now more than ever. If you want press coverage of a remote event or something happening when life is back to normal, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

Also, if you want social support or need financial support during this tough time, we’ve put together an online Facebook community, the OUTsiders, to share information and get each other through it. Search us, and ask for an invite to get connected.

Above all, stay strong, settle in, and do some reading. We’re looking forward to seeing you all out and about again when the world returns to normal.

-OUT FRONT Staff

Please contact editorial@outfrontmagazine.com

to get in touch with us.