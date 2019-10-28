Denver’s Union Station got a love-struck makeover to a deadly degree on Friday, October 25 at the Zombie Prom. The 80s were alive and thriving as the dead arose at the iconic transit destination in the heart of downtown.

From night crawling Michael Jacksons to dismembered Madonnas, folks dug out their crimpers, laced gloves, and neon colors and added a deadly flair. From stenciled tire tracks to altered eyeballs, no costume was short of an eerily lurking allure.

The sold-out Zombie Prom had a live DJ spinning killer tracks from the hair band and bad era, and Denver’s own Evelyn Evermoore searched high and low for the couple donning the best combination of spooky and sexy. Ultimately, the crowd picked the best of best, naming the Zombie Prom royalty with the ultimate queer flair.

The 21+ event merged Zombieland with Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion, and added an extra flirtatious Heathers aesthetic to the Zombie Prom. It was a deadly combination of throwback and ultimate queer realness.

