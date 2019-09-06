Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

WCWLive presents L.E.V.E.L.S hosted their monthly night of fab femmes on Wednesday, August 28 at The Gothic Theatre in Englewood. Marking their two year anniversary, the women honored not only the talent who takes the stage but also the greater Colorado music community at large for their dedication to making L.E.V.E.L.S a notorious occasion.

Artists featured:Shyne TheGoddezz, Danae Simone, Jay Triiiple, Brionne Wright, Koo Qua, Kayla Marque

Photos by Veronica L. Holyfield

featured Kayla Marque, Koo Qua, Brionne Wright, Jay Triiiple, Danae Simone, Shyne TheGoddezz, and Mai Mai Sanai

Previous ArticleHex Fest to Spook Up the City this Weekend
Next ArticleSue Bird will Miss Rest of WNBA Season Due to Knee Injury
Veronica Holyfield
Veronica Holyfield

As an absurdly introverted person who passes as an extrovert, Veronica weaves through life behind a lens. As a photographer, she leans into her love of being a fly on the wall, and as creative director of OUT FRONT Magazine, she combines elements of utilizing her platform to promote intersectionality, advocate for accessibility, and contrives ways of squashing the sexist, patriarchal norms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.