For the first time ever, Colorado Springs and The Black Sheep welcomed Robert DeLong to the stage on July 24. This electronic rock & roll musician is known across the country for putting on a show like no other. Between his politically engaging lyrics and his addictive melodies, DeLong is no artist to ignore.

Performing since 2010, DeLong has graced the stages of multiple venues here in Colorado, including the Vertex Music Festival and Denver’s The Fillmore when he opened for AJR. Though he no longer calls it home, DeLong chose to live in Denver for several years.

Feeling especially nostalgic after his recent show at The Bluebird Theater, DeLong shared a glimpse of his personal experience while living in Denver.

“Denver is a beautiful and special place,” he said, “and during my brief tenure in the city, I was amazed by the unique sense of inclusiveness. Denver has such an interesting amalgamation of different cultural references, and I feel lucky to have spent a couple of years living there.”

DeLong’s “See You In The Future” Tour, which featured openers Gothic Tropic, made its final stop in Phoenix, AZ on July 29. If you weren’t lucky enough to witness this man’s expert manipulation of the laser harp and every other instrument housed on stage, you can follow DeLong on all social media platforms for updates on new music and future tours.

This is one musician we can all expect to be seeing more of in the future!

Photos by Allison Porter