The hot and sticky room at Denver’s Marquis Theatre on Tuesday, September 10 was alive with energy as young, queer folks mingled with soccer moms and rock bros as they all awaited most likely the one thing they have in common: a love for the rock-pop trio PVRIS.

The band has hit the road on the heels of releasing two new tracks from their upcoming album, a big step for them, as this will be their first major record label release. Out October 25, the album has been in the works for the last year, and while these new songs are taking the band in a fresh direction, the sold-out night at the Marquis is proving that fans are embracing and encouraging this next era of PVRIS.

The band made all the fans happy by playing a variety of rock hits from their first two albums and incorporating some lighter, more pop-fused tunes into the mix. While Gunn at times struggled to hit some of those notes and keep her breath despite the thin, mile high air, new and long-devoted fans alike walked away feeling adequately crooned-to and absolutely fulfilled.

New tracks “Hallucinations” and the most recent release, “Death of Me,” are available for streaming on all platforms and are a delicious sneak peak into what we can expect from them this fall.

“We’ve always wanted to go in this direction,” lead singer and queer band leader Lynn Gunn told Billboard,” and we’re finally being supported to do that. I think the stars have aligned.”

PVRIS was accompanied by up-and-comer indie pop artist UPSAHL who warmed up the crowd with fun and quirky tunes about being stressed in a digital world and lovers who are just a little too boring. The solo artist definitely walked with away with a few more fans and was a great fit to usher in the new music from PVRIS.