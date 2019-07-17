The nine-time Grammy Award winner Norah Jones lit up the rocks of Morrison at her sold-out performance on Tuesday, July 16. Playing songs from her new record, Begin Again, as well as some of her beloved hits, the crowd within Red Rocks Amphitheatre was romanced by the bluesy, R&B songstress under a gloriously full moon.
Photos by Veronica L. Holyfield
The nine-time Grammy Award winner Norah Jones lit up the rocks of Morrison at her sold-out performance on Tuesday, July 16. Playing songs from her new record, Begin Again, as well as some of her beloved hits, the crowd within Red Rocks Amphitheatre was romanced by the bluesy, R&B songstress under a gloriously full moon.