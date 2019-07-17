Log In Register
The nine-time Grammy Award winner Norah Jones lit up the rocks of Morrison at her sold-out performance on Tuesday, July 16. Playing songs from her new record, Begin Again, as well as some of her beloved hits, the crowd within Red Rocks Amphitheatre was romanced by the bluesy, R&B songstress under a gloriously full moon.
Photos by Veronica L. Holyfield

Veronica Holyfield
Veronica Holyfield

Veronica is a photographer, writer, and lover of everything that is queer, and as the Creative Director of OUT FRONT Magazine, she has the opportunity to collide those elements on a daily basis! She is an advocate for supporting local artists and musicians, utilizing her platform to promote intersectionality whilst squashing the sexist, patriarchal norms. She is happiest at a concert, behind the camera in the photo pit, taking photos of a band you've probably never heard of.

