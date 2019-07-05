Log In Register
Composer and guitarist Kaki King performed her latest concept, The Neck is a Bridge to the Body, at University of Colorado Colorado Springs on Friday, June 28. Known for her percussive tapping elements incorporated with a blending of unique stylistic technique, she has now added an element of unparalleled multi-media production.

Using the guitar as a projection screen, King uses the instrument as a form of mapping sonic and visual narration as she travels through various stages of song and story. The luminous visuals were displayed on her signature Ovation Adamas 1581 6-string acoustic guitar, customized specifically for this show, as well as projected overhead. Sometimes in harmony, and at other times in opposition, but always in a congruent verse of expression. 

King took audiences on an exciting journey as the guitar was awakened, thus awakening the player, and emulating the connection of growth, form, and destruction. 

Photos by Veronica L. Holyfield

Veronica Holyfield
Veronica Holyfield

Veronica is a photographer, writer, and lover of everything that is queer, and as the Creative Director of OUT FRONT Magazine, she has the opportunity to collide those elements on a daily basis! She is an advocate for supporting local artists and musicians, utilizing her platform to promote intersectionality whilst squashing the sexist, patriarchal norms. She is happiest at a concert, behind the camera in the photo pit, taking photos of a band you've probably never heard of.

