Composer and guitarist Kaki King performed her latest concept, The Neck is a Bridge to the Body, at University of Colorado Colorado Springs on Friday, June 28. Known for her percussive tapping elements incorporated with a blending of unique stylistic technique, she has now added an element of unparalleled multi-media production.

Using the guitar as a projection screen, King uses the instrument as a form of mapping sonic and visual narration as she travels through various stages of song and story. The luminous visuals were displayed on her signature Ovation Adamas 1581 6-string acoustic guitar, customized specifically for this show, as well as projected overhead. Sometimes in harmony, and at other times in opposition, but always in a congruent verse of expression.

King took audiences on an exciting journey as the guitar was awakened, thus awakening the player, and emulating the connection of growth, form, and destruction.

Photos by Veronica L. Holyfield