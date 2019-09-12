Yvie Oddly is a local, and now internationally famous, drag queen who creates unique looks that keep drag living. Oddly became known from her performances in the eleventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which she ultimately won.

Oddly’s performance stemmed from creating looks with a flare of freak. She would bend her body in ungodly ways, only offering more spice to her already amazing performances. However, the secret behind Oddly’s contortionist show isn’t to be pinned on Denver’s countless yoga studios and alcoholic kombucha. Her immense flexibility is due to Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. EDS is a genetic disorder that causes the skin to not produce enough collagen which results in flexibility of the skin and joints; however, the disorder isn’t as simple as that. EDS also results in pain.

However, Oddly has been able to overcome this in order to further her mission of spreading the weird. Her new World of Wonder web series, Yvie’s Odd School, premieres next week, so we can all learn a few more tricks of the trade just in time for spooky season.

Let’s get weird 😈 Class is in session, kittens. Yvie’s Odd School premieres Sept. 18th at 5PM PST on #WOWPresents Plus! —@worldofwonder pic.twitter.com/OJIgK5zg2y — Yvie Oddly (@OddlyYvie) September 11, 2019

Yvie’s Odd School will premiere on September 18, and the show will be featured on WOWPresents Plus at 5 p.m. PTS! Make sure to purchase a subscription to WOW to support Yvie Oddly and her work.

Photo by Mike Bomberger