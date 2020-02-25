This month, Youth on Record will celebrate the second Annual Music Matters March as a way for businesses to raise donations for the organization. This year, 27 businesses have agreed to participate.

How money is raised depends on the businesses. Many locations have designated a certain drink that donates a percentage with each purchase, and other businesses are giving through credit card donation offerings. Two companies participating are Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Ratio Beerworks.

Youth on Record focuses on assisting at-risk teens through sound and music. The organization employs local, Colorado artists to work with those participating in the various programs they offer. By having available opportunities for teens to express themselves through music, podcasts, or production, the organization capitalizes on giving its members tools to enter the post-secondary world or the workforce, especially in the realm of music. Currently, they help up to 1,000 students looking to grow their skills.

Those joining in this March to help out are not solely reduced to food. Venues and clothing lines are also lending a hand for the community. The 6th Clothing Company will be working with Youth On Record to design and sell clothing specifically for the month of March.

Venues will also be donating their ticket revenue to Youth on Record in amounts of $.25 to $1.00. Certain artists have agreed to match that donation from their own ticket revenue and have joined the Music Ambassador program.

The Music Ambassador program allows for people associated with the music world to make donations through various manners. This could be through ticket or merch sales by autographing an item to auction off. The program offers tiers for engagement. Most notably, Big Gigantic has made it to the highest level a donors, multi-platinum.

Donations will be available the entire month of March to benefit Youth on Record and the essential work they do.