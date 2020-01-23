While there isn’t a certain solution for writer’s block, sometimes all it takes a little fright to get that adrenaline pumping and the ideas flowing. If you need something spooky to get that blood pumping, there are haunted places afoot that can get your inspiration going. The hip and hyper-productive staff of writers at Suspect Press are hoping to get your inspiration going and are hosting The Haunted Writers Retreat at The Black Monarch Hotel.

The Haunted Writers Retreat will be filled with an abundance of activities centered around the hotel and focusing on spooky storytelling. Josiah Hesse, Suspect Press Senior Editor, will be running the writing workshops giving tips on frightening writing.

Hesse is the author of the psychological series titled Carnality, and in addition to providing contextual guidance, he will also be hosting ghost tours and a scary movie viewing. Participants will also have time to explore on their own and write.

Other workshops, such as Lit on Lit, will be hosted by Amanda EK, Editor-in-Chief at Suspect Press. The workshop is a drop-in writing class that is fueled by creativity and cannabis.

This retreat will be accompanied by Scream Screen who will be playing horror films, nightly. Wax Trax Records, who will be spinning horror-themed vinyl. Mutiny Information Cafe who will have scary literature for your pleasure. The sponsors of the retreat include Meow-Wolf, Sexy Pizza, and Ration Brewing.

The Black Monarch Hotel is a perfect location for the spooky sessions of the Haunted Writer’s Retreat as it is loaded with history. The building originally served as a casino, saloon, and brothel, and after a fire in 1899, the structure was rebuilt and later renovated to reflect the gruesome feelings one may feel while entering the hotel.

The renovations include rooms themed after serial killers and the decor is filled with oddities and other trinkets so gruesome, you won’t be able to look away. People have reported hearing men screaming and women laughing.

Despite the depth of darkness of the theme of the rooms, the hotel is well known for creating a comfortable and hospitable environment.

Waking up in the beautiful Black Monarch hotel. I want to sleep here every night 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/dGTLeC1djy — Cate | RXP 103.9 (@catecarrier) December 10, 2019

The Haunted Writers Retreat will amount to five days in February and those in attendance can indulge in complimentary food, drinks, and cannabis. Interested in getting some spooky writing in? Register on the Eventbrite page.

This event is worth the spook alongside the temporary vacancy inside the wallet.