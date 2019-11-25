If you’re looking for something fun and fashionable to capitalize on the clothing window craze, Saturday Night Live and Wrangler has you covered. Or, depending on how you look at it, maybe not so covered.

In the seventh episode of season 45, host Will Ferrell and co-stars Bowen Yang and Mikey Day sport a cute new product in a cut skit “Jeans Commercial” in which the three play models for Wrangler. They each sport a new pair of the designer Wrangler jeans that show off a little booty on men. I mean come on, who doesn’t want that? It’s a bit like the “boob window” on dresses and sweaters for more femme-presenting folks.

The allure of the Wrangler isn’t the just the sneak peek of a rear end, but the styles they come in a variety of sexy shapes and sizes. From diamond shape, heart shaped, and whale tale, these extra crack rears are sported by the new cast member Bowen Yang, our openly gay comedy hero from the Mile High City. The windows make the jeans appealing to the female—and male gaze, playing with the whole idea of “sexy” in a goofy, but still respectful, way.

This isn’t the first time SNL has reached for a more queer leaning sketch and it won’t be the last. The likes of Kristen Stewart and Vanessa Bayers in a racy Totino’s Pizza commercial last season and recently the star Harry Styles being a sad boy for Sara Lee’s Instagram, which also starred Yang. Saturday Night Live is still looking to make comedy accessible and relatable and we can’t wait to see more.